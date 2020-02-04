Travellers asked for patience at New Zealand border

With the introduction of new travel restrictions at the New Zealand border, there may be some flight disruptions and it will take longer for arriving travellers to clear border formalities.

“We are working with multiple agencies and our airline partners to ensure the precautionary measures the New Zealand Government has introduced are carried out, including enhanced screening for arriving travellers. We know delays can cause frustration and we ask for everyone’s patience as they move through the international terminal,” said Anna Cassels-Brown, Auckland Airport’s General Manager Operations.

There have been a number of changes to scheduled flights today to and from mainland China. This information was current at 10:30am, 3 February, and passengers are encouraged to confirm with their airlines direct.

Flights arriving today from mainland China:

China Southern CZ335 from Guangzhou: cancelled

Air New Zealand NZ288 from Shanghai: landed 0620

China Eastern MU779 from Shanghai ETA: 1625 as scheduled

China Southern CZ305 from Guangzhou ETA: 1622 as scheduled

Air China CA783 from Beijing ETA 1858 delayed but landing

Hainan Airlines & Sichuan Airlines have no scheduled landings/departures today.

Flights departing today for mainland China:

CZ336 to Guangzhou STD1000 cancelled

NZ289 to Shanghai STD2359 cancelled

CA784 to Beijing STD2020 as scheduled

MU780 to Shanghai STD2200 as scheduled

CZ306 to Guangzhou STD2300 as scheduled

Passengers planning to travel to China or via China to other destinations globally are asked to contact their airline or travel agent regarding the status of their flight before coming to Auckland Airport, in case of any flight cancellations or schedule changes.

Because of the introduction of new travel restrictions, all passengers departing New Zealand on international flights should allow additional time to complete check-in.

For further information on Auckland Airport’s response to travel restrictions please see our earlier release.

Key contacts:

New Zealand Government travel advice: https://www.safetravel.govt.nz/news/novel-coronavirus-china-2019-ncov

Foreign embassies and consulates in New Zealand: https://www.mfat.govt.nz/en/embassies/

Airlines using Auckland Airport: https://www.aucklandairport.co.nz/flights/airlines-contacts

