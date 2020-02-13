Did World War III Actually Start On 26 July 1945?

If not, then still the Cold War did. But was the start of the Cold War intended to be the start of WW III? Was it actually intended, even at its start, to be a prelude to, and preparation for, a nuclear war, between the U.S. and Russia? Yes, in fact. Here’s that history:

A war actually starts at the moment when the aggressive side first settles on its intention to conquer whatever it defines to be its opponent. I argued, in my 2000 book WHY the Holocaust Happened, that Germany’s leader, Adolf Hitler, first settled upon his life’s goal during or around September 1919, of exterminating all Jews in all countries and enslaving all ‘inferior’ peoples but especially Slavs — and that, as he saw it, The Thousand-Year Reich wouldn’t actually have been established unless and until Germany had done that, which “victory” would have required Germany to control all countries, so that the reign of “the Aryan,” or pureblooded Christians, over the entire planet, would have become achieved, by Germany. (Hitler thought that “Aryans,” or pure-blooded descendants of Adam and Eve from Genesis 3, had become contaminated with ”original sin” by Jews, who descended instead from the snake there, in Paradise, — thus, he often referred to Jews as “snakes.” That imagery was also used in Nazi propaganda. But only in Hitler’s private notes did he link the distinction between “Aryans” and “Jews” to “Original sin.” One can’t understand the meaning of those private notes he made to himself, unless one knows the Bible well, which Hitler certainly did.) Thus, in Hitler’s mind, the “Thousand-Year Reich” (which Judenrein world was inspired by his reading not only of Genesis 3 but of Revelation 20:1-7 and around 100 other passages in the Bible) never became achieved by Germany — and this is what actually is meant by the phrase “Germany lost WW II.” That (to him) divine “Reich” never started. Germany never attained its Fuehrer’s obsessive objective: global conquest (so that the “Thousand-Year Reich” of an Aryan-controlled Jew-free world would be able to begin).

Here, I shall present, and fully document, via links, the case that the Cold War started on 26 July 1945, when Dwight David Eisenhower, whose opinion U.S. President Truman apparently respected above all others, told the naive new President that if the United States wouldn’t defeat the Soviet Union, then the Soviet Union would defeat the United States. I argued that part of the present case here. Whereas WW II started in Hitler’s head in or around September of 1919, WW III started in Truman’s head on that precise date; and, because his immediate successor, President Eisenhower, had been the person who had created the idea (actually of America’s conquering the entire world — the fundamental idea of neoconservatism), this idea (from General Eisenhower) became so firmly implanted at the very top of America’s Government, that it dominates there, to the present day.

When the Soviet Union and its communism and its Warsaw Pact formation in response to America’s NATO military alliance (which had been formed by Truman in order to defeat the Soviet Union) terminated in 1991, U.S. President George Herbert Walker Bush effectively redefined defeat of the Soviet Union and of its communism and of its Warsaw Pact, to mean simply defeat of Russia. I have argued here that on the night of 24 February 1990 President Bush gave his first instruction to American vassal-states (specifically to Helmut Kohl of Germany) that the Cold War is to continue until Russia itself is defeated. This instruction was subsequently conveyed by his Administration to all of America’s now-vassal-states, including Japan.

If one looks at the actions — instead of the mere words — of each subsequent U.S. President, the U.S. regime has continued in accord with G.H.W. Bush’s instruction, and America’s vassals have continued to obey it. This means that Eisenhower’s 26 July 1945 advice to Truman was, on 24 February 1990, more precisely defined by the U.S. regime, to constitute not really an ideological communist-versus-capitalist Cold War, such as it had all along been propagandized as being (and such as what both Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin still thought that it was), but instead an actual global-conquest land-area hot war, for ultimate U.S. global control; or, as Barack Obama repeatedly expressed the U.S. regime’s actual intention, “The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation”, meaning that every other nation is “dispensable” — meaning that America’s control over every other nation is the U.S. regime’s actual goal.

The reason why these things are not well-known is not that the documentation of these events has not existed, but instead is that the accounts in the news-reports and in the history-books have paid virtually no attention to these events, which events are the core events of international history in our era, and to what these massively important events mean, for today’s world, and for international relations in our times.

For example: Ukraine has the longest European border with Russia (1,625 miles) and has therefore always been a prime target for the U.S. regime to flip into the anti-Russia column (so as to become enabled to place U.S. missiles there), which flip Obama achieved in February 2014 by a bloody coup there, which destroyed the country and had been in the planning stages ever since at least 23 June 2011, and which started being implemented inside the American Embassy in Ukraine on 1 March 2013. In fact, the U.S. regime by no later than June 2013 was actually seeking U.S. contractors to refurbish a building in Crimea so as for it to serve as part of America’s planned replacement of Russia’s largest naval base, which was there (and still does exist there), so as to become instead yet another U.S. naval base. However, none of these facts (the U.S. regime being caught red-handed) were reported by the news media or historical accounts within the U.S. regime and its satellite states. (The present news-report is therefore being submitted to all of those media for possible publication or republication, since they’ve hidden all of this well-documented history, from 1945 till now. It’s being submitted to them so that they will have this opportunity finally to make the documentation accessible to their audience.)

Furthermore: the main reason why the United States is trying to reconquer Iran after having been kicked out there when Iranians in 1979 ousted the dictator Shah that the U.S. regime had installed in a 1953 CIA coup, is that Iran is friendly toward Russia, and the same is true of China, and of Venezuela, and of Iraq under Saddam Hussein, and of Libya under Muammar Gaddafi, and of Syria under Bashar al-Assad. (The U.S. uses fascist mercenaries and Sunni jihadists as boots-on-the-ground fighters, its proxies, to overthrow the existing government in most of these countries.) Yemen — which involves America’s war against Russia-friendly Iran — is also part of this. All of these are “hot wars” for the local populations, even though the “hot war” between the U.S. and Russia itself has not yet arrived. Isolating Russia, before killing it, is the regime’s top goal, now, as it has been ever since 26 July 1945.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

© Scoop Media

