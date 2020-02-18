Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Kāinga Ora Rejects Council Criticism

Tuesday, 18 February 2020, 10:53 am
Article: RNZ

Housing development agency Kāinga Ora has rejected council criticism that it left them in the dark and poached staff off them.

Photo: RNZ / Kim Baker Wilson

The agency is in line to get extraordinary powers under the Urban Development Bill before Parliament which would allow it to authorise and coordinate large-scale development projects.

This has unnerved councils around the country and forced them to protest to the agency about how it was recruiting their building officers.

However, Kāinga Ora, which now incorporates Housing New Zealand, cited nine meetings or briefings with councils in 2019 alone.

"Senior leaders... have been engaging with councils and the wider industry across the country for many months," it said in a statement.

The agency has employed about two dozen building officers and has applied to become accredited to do all the consenting and sign-offs for all its projects.

It did not use recruitment agencies, as alleged by councils, it said.

"The only places used to promote the roles available at Kāinga Ora were our website, the Government jobs website and Seek or, in other words, applicant-lead."

The Society of Local Government Managers said the agency directly approached every single building inspector at one council, and others at other councils.

Kāinga Ora said it had recruited 13 technical staff who had worked at Auckland Council, but the council puts the number at 18.

RNZ has asked Kāinga Ora to provide the content of its meetings with councils and to detail where it laid out its recruitment plans.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. More>>


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women In Public Life

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Harry/Meghan Affair, And Iran

Those “Meghzit” headlines seem apt, given how closely Britain’s January 31 exit from the European Union resembles the imminent departure from the Royal Family’s top team of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. For young Iranians, the accidental downing of the Ukrainian airliner is just the latest example of the deadly incompetence and dishonesty of their leaders... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 