Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Post To And From China Halted Amid Flight Suspensions Due To Coronavirus

Wednesday, 19 February 2020, 10:08 am
Article: RNZ

New Zealand Post has temporarily suspended all mail to and from China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

File image Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

The delay is due to NZ Post's airline partners suspending flights into China.

"Given the current suspension of many airline services into China, NZ Post is currently not accepting any mail or parcels for delivery into China," the company said in a statement on its website.

"This temporary service suspension will be reviewed regularly and once China is able to receive mail and parcels, we will recommence sending these items."

NZ Post said people waiting for parcels from China should expect 'significant' delays.

"Chinese Government requirements have resulted in the suspension of many services and many senders within China have suspended business in an attempt to control the spread of Covid-19. The suspension of many flights which carry mail and parcels out of China is also contributing to these delays."

The suspension took effect on 17 February and New Zealand Post said some of its clients had seen parcels with a "sterilised" label on them.

'It is our understanding that these may have been sterilised within China (either by the sender, or by China Post) to prevent the spread of the virus locally where packets and parcels are handled more frequently by local delivery and logistics team members.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that Covid-19 does not survive for long on objects. It is therefore safe to receive mail and parcels from China, without risk of contracting the new coronavirus. Please see the WHO factsheet specifically addressing this issue, and confirming it is safe to receive mail and parcels from China."

New Zealand Post said the service suspension will be reviewed regularly and once China is able to receive mail and parcels, it will recommence sending items.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. More>>


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women..

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 