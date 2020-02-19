East Coast Projects Take Flight

Commercial flights in and out of Ruatoria and Te Araroa are on the horizon, with aerodromes to be developed in both isolated East Coast communities.



Funding from the Provincial Growth Fund’s Whenua Maori allocation for the two aerodrome projects was announced earlier this month.



However, following inquiries by The Gisborne Herald, one of those projects, which is not on Maori-owned land, will no longer receive funding through the Whenua Maori allocation.



But the Ruatoria aerodrome project still qualified for and would receive a Provincial Growth Fund grant, a Provincial Development Unit (PDU) spokesperson said today.

The aim for both projects is to develop grass airstrips to a state where they can be registered on the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) used by pilots, the spokesperson said.



The AIP registration would generate “opportunities for tourism and economic activity by private aviation visitors”.



In Ruatoria, the airstrip is owned and operated by Ruatoria Papa Rererangi Charitable Trust, which has been granted $100,000.



The airstrip, off Thatcher Road, is home to the local aero club, which is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary next month.



The trustees are Dan Russell of Puketiti Station, near Te Puia Springs, and Mahanga Maru.



Mr Maru referred all questions on the project to the Provincial Development Unit, noting that the trust was still negotiating its funding contract with the unit, which administers the Provincial Growth Fund.



In an interview on Radio Ngati Porou last year, Mr Maru said the trust was thinking about the next 25 years and working on a master plan for the aerodrome.



The PDU spokesperson said the trust had signalled that in the future it intended to submit another funding application for the runway to be sealed.



Meanwhile, the aerodrome in Te Araroa will be a joint venture between Te Rimu Trust and Eastland Group, which have been granted $99,775.



The aerodrome is being developed on a block of the trust’s coastal land beside East Cape Manuka Cafe, which is on State Highway 35, with Eastland Group managing the project.



In addition to tourism and business activities, the trust and Eastland Group are highlighting the aerodrome’s potential to improve access for medical flights and during civil defence emergencies, when roads may be blocked.



In a statement, Eastland Group business development manager Alice Pettigrew said the aerodrome would be developed at no charge to the community.



The company, which operates Gisborne Airport, was donating time and management expertise, the trust was providing free labour, and the grant would be used to cover costs.



The aerodrome is expected to open within six months.



Te Rimu Trust also received a grant of $871,495 to convert up to 25 hectares of farmland into a citrus orchard.



Chairman Richard Clarke said the orchard was part of the trust’s programme to phase out stock on its 240ha estate at the top of the East Coast, with close to 100ha to be planted in natives.

