Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Council Keeping Tabs On Water Use

Wednesday, 19 February 2020, 4:48 pm
Article: Aaron van Delden - Local Democracy Reporter

Gisborne’s water use has dropped in line with cooler temperatures in the past week.
The district council introduced a total sprinkler ban on Wednesday, with demand for water exceeding the 22.2 million litres a day supplied by Waingake water treatment plant.


Last week, water use dropped from a peak of 25.2m litres in the 24 hours to 8am on Tuesday to 19.4m litres by 8am on Sunday.
But with warmer weather expected this week, the council would be keeping a close eye on demand, drinking water team leader Judith Robertson said.


The sprinkler ban would be reviewed later this week, taking into account demand, dam levels and the long-range forecast, Ms Robertson said.
The next level of restriction – a total outdoor water ban for households – also restricts outdoor water use for businesses.


Ms Robertson said people were urged to conserve water and adhere to the sprinkler ban.
Gisborne has a back-up supply in the Waipaoa River water treatment plant, which is producing 8.6m litres of drinking water a day.


However, the river is flowing at a low level – 1.7 cubic metres per second – and the plant will be shut down if it drops below 1.3 cubic metres per second.

Some water-saving tips
- Avoid watering the garden during the heat of the day.
- Put a bucket in the shower to catch water and use it for plants.
- Load up the washing machine and dishwasher – make sure every load is full.
- Repair leaky taps, hoses or fittings.
- Turn off the tap while cleaning your teeth or shaving.
- A three-minute shower uses less than half the water needed for a bath.
More tips can be found on the council’s website: www.gdc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. More>>


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women..

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 