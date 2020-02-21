Top Scoops

Access To Healthy Food Is A ‘Human Rights’ Issue.

Friday, 21 February 2020, 10:58 am
Article: Marco Fantham

Chris Woodney tells his side of the story

Chris Woodney (NZHempbrokers) offers $10,000 to anyone who can prove that life giving cannabinoids don't belong in NZ Kindies and Kohunga's

Yes, I’d like to think that I saved my sister's life, and my best friend's life, but I can’t take the credit, because they really saved themselves.

I'm just the one that enabled them to regain a healthy intake of hemp. Hemp in various forms, delivering dietary cannabinoids, omega 3 fats, and amino acids to recharge the brain and regain control of the brain’s vast cellular network, to help the human body maintain ‘homeostasis’ or physiological balance.

Both of them are tough fighters. My sister ate hemp seeds for two months while she's was going through ‘graft-versus-host’. After a stem cell transplant that saved her life. Did the amino acids omega 3, 6 & 9 contribute to her wellbeing nutrition and DNA repair? I'm sure they did.

My Sister was given two weeks to live, this was too close to home. At the time I knew enough to trip myself up, but not enough to truly help.

Shortly after a visit to both her and Dave in Auckland Hospital in 2015, I really felt helpless. So, I started to look for anyway to legally get my hands on cannabis, and I found iHemp (Industrial Hemp).

I began to travel the world to find answers about cannabis. As a typical kiwi lad I thought I knew quite a bit. And, by also owning a ‘backpackers’, I have can say I moved many a spliff, joint, doobie, number, reefer smoking; backpacker away from the hostel.

"New Zealand has the best weed”, backpackers would tell me. Why you ask?

As it turned out, I actually knew nothing. “Tetrahyrdra canna #$$#$ Endo what, interlergin who, cytokine pathway, where?”

Since 2010, I have been researching about cannabis, as my mate David's Crohn's Disease had become really bad.

Here is what I found out:

‘When cannabis is grown naturally for food or fibre, the resultant drug contents of the plant, is so low that you could consume 4x your body weight, and still you wouldn't be affected by the drug content. What's more; this plant naturally existed in our food chain as part of the human diet, since the beginning of time.

So that's all I do now: Promote the dietary use of whole plant iHemp, which is safe and extremely beneficial for all mammals.

In 2016 I took two legal products and combined them to promote dietary cannabinoids, which were lacking in our animal diets. And then, to our own personal diets, and then to others who also needed it.

Finally:

  • I agree to regulate and restrict medical and recreational marijuana.
  • Just please give us our human right; to a healthy life.
  • Allow us access to ‘Low to No, THC Industrial Hemp’.
  • Enable helpful, nutritional, dietary cannabinoids from hemp.
  • The 2006 Industrial Hemp Regulations were meant to recognize the difference between; Low THC Industrial Hemp as an agricultural crop and exempt it from the prohibitions relating to Marijuana.

ROK

