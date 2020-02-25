Galaxy Z Flip brings notification relief

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is a another take on the emerging foldable phone format.

Unlike earlier foldable phones which are the size of everyday phones that open to become an iPad mini-sized tablet, the Flip opens long ways. It resembles the flip phones that we are supposed to feel nostalgia for.

It's neat, but not as useful as other folding phones for reading complex documents.

But there's something else about the Galaxy Z Flip that appeals to me. It goes a long way to protect you from notification hell.

There's a tiny screen on the front of the phone which lights up when there is an incoming notification. This is a lot less distracting than having a conventional phone screen light up with with a notification message.

Moreover, because you have to physically open the phone to read the full notification, there is a lot more distance between you and the incoming distraction.

It is easier to ignore the notification and easier to park it for later when you are not trying to focus. It's not much protection, but enough to ease the cognitive load for a moment or two.

Of course the other possibility is to turn notifications off. That would be cheaper.

Galaxy Z Flip brings notification relief was first posted at billbennett.co.nz.

