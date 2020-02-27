Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Citizens Advice Bureau lends a hand as people struggle with govt's online services

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 9:50 am
Article: RNZ

Too many people are being left behind as more and more government agencies shift their services online, according to a new report from the Citizens Advice Bureau.

A range of barriers to getting online to access government services exist, the Citizens Advice Bureau says. Photo: 123RF

Over a three-month period last year, the organisation said it saw more than 4000 clients who needed help accessing services online.

Its analysis showed that those people came from a range of different age groups, challenging the assumption that it was mainly older people who struggled with digital technology.

Māori and Pacific people were disproportionately disadvantaged.

Citizens Advice Bureau chief executive Kerry Dalton said immigration, citizenship and passport services were among those shifting wholly online.

There were a range of barriers to getting online to access government services - and it was not just about lacking access to a computer and the internet, she said.

"There's issues of digital literacy, there's financial barriers, not being able to afford data, there's language, sometimes disability as well, and sometimes it's because people have a fear of putting their personal details online," Dalton said.

There was a need to provide services both online and offline.

"There needs to be a commitment to delivering public services in ways that people need them and without it being too difficult for them," Dalton said.

That could include face-to-face or phone services, as well as options to request paper forms or use different payment methods.

The Citizens Advice Bureau said other options to increase digital inclusion could include ensuring free access to computers, printers and scanners in the community, and providing free language assistance.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. More>>


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women..

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 