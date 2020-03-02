Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Reframing Welfare

Monday, 2 March 2020, 11:28 am
Article: Gail E. Duncan

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago.

Instead society in 2020 has been reduced to a gamble where buying a lotto ticket is the only hope considered by many as a way out of entrapment in the ‘system’. What a clumsy method of redistribution, taking money from the poor to deliver back to the poor.

The recent Tax Working Group and Welfare Expert Advisory Panel findings have delivered in 2019 very conservative and cautious reports on the status of taxation and welfare in New Zealand. Both reports identified opportunities to improve on the present position we are in, but held fast to dated perceptions of the circumstances in which people should lead their lives and the manner in which improvements could be delivered.

In fact, we really need to face the reality of the hardship imposed by the unnecessarily complex rules of entitlement in the current Act. And to consider that is the responsibility of society look after all of society.

This paper challenges you to question why a person who has lost their job, or is not yet experienced enough in life to have a job (e.g. a student or a young mother) cannot receive a benefit and move into (or out of ) relationships in the same manner as the rest of us do.

A quantum shift is needed to generate a coherent society and ensure that all are enabled to participate and receive rewards accordingly. Policy should aim to have each individual accounted for including the homeless and the non-earners. Everyone with a bank account or means of banking by cell phone at the very least. There must be options for development of opportunities for participation by all citizens at every level of society.

Reframing welfare must be a bold move forward ensuring the right to an income, and a means to live is framed in our Bill of Rights to remove the discrimination that exists between New Zealanders now, permits freedom of relationships and the right of ownership of income received.

The key to public acceptance of the need for change now is raising public awareness of the two tier society that New Zealand has become, how low benefits are relative to wages and the need every one of us has for income security at all stages of our lives.

See the full paper attached here

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Gail E. Duncan on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. More>>


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women..

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 