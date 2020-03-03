Encouraging signs as young oysters appear in latest season

The Bluff oyster season opened on Sunday and the first batches have been arriving in restaurants and supermarkets.

Wokrers at Barnes Oysters processing Bluff oysters. Photo: Supplied / Graeme Wright

Fishermen have been combing the Foveaux Straight to catch their quota for the limited season which comes to a close at the end of August.

Graeme Wright, manager of Barnes Oysters in Invercargill, said the latest oysters are tasting "pretty damn fine".

"It's early days, but it's sort of what we expected. We do a lot of science and research and the fisheries are about what we expected it to be."

He said in the last couple of summers, they had lots of young oysters coming through which bodes well for fisheries and the season.

"We've had a period of time without young ones coming through, but we're seeing it now. As long as disease stays away, in a couple years time it'll be great stuff."

