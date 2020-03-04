Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Companies scrambling to get stock amid Chinese supplier shutdown

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 10:27 am
Article: RNZ

One of the main suppliers of protective gear for doctors and nurses is worried stocks could run out here if Chinese factories in Wuhan don't re-open soon.

Workers make face masks at the workshop of Maliya Garments in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Photo: AFP

The epicentre of the coronavirus is also the region where companies who produce most of the world's supply of overalls, aprons, shoes and gloves reside.

Jackson Allison Medical, the company with the national contract for supplying personal protective equipment to the district health boards, says it has only nine weeks of stock left.

General manager, John Bell, said nearly all the products were made in Wuhan, which had been shut down for about a month because of the coronavirus.

He is hoping workers will be back on the job soon to avoid problems.

"Good news is it looks like they're going to start back in production on Monday, Tuesday next week. If that is the case we'll be fine we won't run out of stock," he said.

"But if it's much longer before they go back to work then there's going to be problems bringing product out of China.

"At the moment, we're ok. But if something happens in the Wuhan production line and the workers don't go back to work by next week things will start getting a bit dicey."

Bell said his company has stopped taking on any new customers and was only filling existing contracts with the DHBs.

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare said it in statement it had faced a period where some of its suppliers had run out, but it was now getting parts for its products from other countries and had increased production.

The company makes ventilators and has had trouble sourcing the Chinese-made parts for respiratory humidifiers, which help control the air temperature for patients who can't breathe on their own.

Read more about the Covid-19 coronavirus:

Last week it upped its profit forecasts for the third time this year due to the surge in demand for respirators to treat coronavirus patients.

Another medical supply company Apex reported it was also feeling the knock-on effects of the shutdowns across China.

Chief executive Neale Gover said: "We received an email from one of our suppliers that they did have a manufacturing plant that is opened and operating at 50 percent, but they said some of their suppliers providing parts are now closed and there'd be delays in shipping products."

The Medical Technology Association, which represents many of the country's suppliers, said members had been scrambling to get stock from outside the Chinese market.

Spokesperson Faye Summers said: "I feel quiet comfortable with what stocks we need, for the immediacy of anything.

"It depends on how long it goes on for and how we can source product from around the world and the supply chains returning to normality and manufacturing getting up-and-running again. That's going to be crucial in the months ahead."

Summers said suppliers were required to stock pile some items as part of the pandemic plan.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 