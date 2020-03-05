Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Third coronavirus case confirmed in New Zealand

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 10:30 am
Article: RNZ

A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in New Zealand.

Photo: RNZ / Patrice Allen

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told Morning Report he got a report of a third positive test yesterday evening.

"We're getting all the information together and we'll update everybody at the same time at the update this afternoon," Bloomfield said.

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in
MP3 format.

He said the positive Covid-19 result was not of the partner of the Auckland woman who tested positive on Tuesday.

"The swab for the partner of the second case is being processed today, so the positive result we received last night is a different case."

"I want to have all the information then let everybody know at the same time."

Bloomfield would not say which part of the country the person was in.

An Auckland woman in her 30s was yesterday confirmed as being the second case of Covid-19 in New Zealand. Her partner is awaiting test results and the family, including two pupils from Westlake Boys and Westlake Girls high schools, are in isolation at home.

Bloomfield said the partner's tests for coronavirus will go into the batch processed from 10am daily and results will be available this afternoon.

The two children are not being tested because they're not symptomatic. "The evidence is very strong ... that people don't transmit the virus unless they're symptomatic and neither of the children have symptoms."

The first person to be confirmed in New Zealand as having Covid-19 tested positive last week and has been recovering in hospital in Auckland.

Public health professor Michael Baker said self-isolation as a form of quarantine greatly reduced the risk of transmission, but the virus could already be spreading in the community.

"The term used quite a bit is 'silent transmission' and that is because this is a mild illness for most people, maybe up to 80 percent and so they can have what looks like a common cold and can infect other people."

Bloomfield agreed there could be transmission in the community, but he did not believe the "genie is out of the bottle".

"Whilst it's called silent transmission, that doesn't mean people don't have symptoms.

"We know from the biggest study done so far, the [World Health Organisation] nine-day mission in China, that it's symptomatic people that transmit that virus.

"If you are unwell with symptoms then stay at home and take precautions.

"I think that's a really key message here."

Covid-19 was not as transmissible as the flu which spreads when people don't have symptoms, he said.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 