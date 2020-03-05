Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Analysts surprised by size of drop in dairy price

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 10:51 am
Article: RNZ

The 1.2 percent drop in prices at last night's Global Dairy Trade auction was less than what many analysts thought it would be.

Photo: RNZ / Cosmo Kentish-Barnes

Whole milk powder fell 0.5 percent, though skim milk powder had a larger fall at 3.2 percent.

The 1.2 percent decrease was less than the 2.9 and 4.7 percent drops at the previous two auctions.

The latest auction took place as dairy producers worried about the impact of the Covid-19 virus on the world's trading economy.

So far dairy has escaped the worst effects, and the latest figures show a levelling-out of dairy's month-long price fall.

Rabobank dairy analyst Emma Higgins said dairy's easing was unexpectedly positive, but warned that was not the end of the story.

"I was pleasantly surprised, I had expected to see a larger decline.

"But when we really drill down into the numbers to see who is buying and who is not, we start to see the impact of Coronavirus come through."

Read more about the Covid-19 coronavirus:

Higgins said demand in North Asia, including China, was down 45 percent due to the virus.

That was offset by higher demand in South East Asia and Oceania, including Australia.

Another factor was that lower volumes of dairy goods were offered for sale, which reduced supply and helped support prices.

Higgins said that was due partly to dry weather, leaving many North Island dairy pastures parched and less able to offer milk in quantity, while a prolonged drought in Australia greatly reduced production there.

Dairy co-op Fonterra said last week it had managed the impact of the virus so far, but a slowdown at Chinese ports was being watched.

More information will be available when Fonterra reports half year results in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Federated Farmers dairy chairman Chris Lewis saw a bright side to the latest auction figures.

"It's not nice waking up to an email with a negative figure.

"But in the long term view, the New Zealand dollars has dropped against the US dollar and so the fall is probably not as bad as it looked like."

Lewis said New Zealand produced quality food, so farmers faced a good future in the long term.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell On Shane Jones: A Liability No-One Needs To Bear

New Zealand First has needed a diversion after weeks of bad coverage over its dodgy handling of donations, but it really, really doesn’t need what Shane Jones has chosen to provide. According to Jones, New Zealand has ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 