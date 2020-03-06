Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Gun reforms: Government split over second phase of legislation

Friday, 6 March 2020, 9:46 am
Article: RNZ

The government remains divided over the second tranche of gun reforms and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters cannot say when an agreement might be reached.

Photo: RNZ /Dom Thomas

That means any hope Labour had of passing legislation in time for the 15 March anniversary of the Christchurch mosque shootings is now lost.

While there was near unanimous support for the banning of most semi-automatic weapons and some gun parts in the immediate aftermath of the attacks, there is increasing division between parties - including the coalition partners - on what shape the latest changes should take.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said he would not describe the hold-up as New Zealand First stalling.

While the government would have liked the bill passed by 15 March, Nash said that was not the priority.

"That's not the important thing, the important thing is we get an arms bill and a piece of arms legislation that is transformational - and that meets our requirements," he said.

"There's change that has to be done before we get the right bill and I think getting it right is more important than getting it done to a certain date."

In April, a law making most semi-automatic firearms illegal passed with near unanimous political support in the wake of the mosque attacks that left 51 people dead.

The National Party joined forces with the government back then.

However, Parliament is once again divided on the second tranche with the opposition pulling its support. That means Nash has to rely on New Zealand First to get it through.

The bill includes a firearms registry, harsher penalties, and a warning flag system around a fit and proper person test.

New Zealand First is still negotiating three areas; an independent arms agency, rights for farmers dealing with pest control, and exemptions for sporting shooters.

Peters said no agreement had been reached.

"Well the fact is we're having constructive talks with the Minister of Police," he said.

"These are still ongoing as I understand it from my latest briefing. I don't know when they'll be resolved, but we are in a positive way going forward to ensure everyone is in the same place and everyone is happy with the outcome."

Peters said the anniversary of the attacks was not part of his party's thinking.

"We are driving things to make sure we've got a satisfactory resolution, that's what's paramount in our mind."

But if New Zealand First doesn't get its way, will it pull support for the bill?

"We don't deal with hypotheticals, we deal with facts... we don't go into a serious purpose on the view we might fail, our job is to make sure we succeed in the best interests of the country and dare I say it the government,'' Peters said.

National Party police spokesperson Brett Hudson said the opposition detailed 13 bottom-lines for its support but only two have been dealt with.

"We'll have to see to what extent New Zealand and Labour have concocted some series of amendments - but I have put in a number now that will deal with the outstanding issues - and if the government is prepared to support those then they will have met the requirements we set out."

Hudson said the government had the numbers to get the bill across the line but that relied on New Zealand First's demands being met.

Meaning once again, New Zealand First and Peters have Labour backed into a corner.

With an election just six months away, the clock is already ticking on getting the legislation passed.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell On Shane Jones: A Liability No-One Needs To Bear

New Zealand First has needed a diversion after weeks of bad coverage over its dodgy handling of donations, but it really, really doesn’t need what Shane Jones has chosen to provide. According to Jones, New Zealand has ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 