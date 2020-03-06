Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Coronavirus: National MP criticised for encouraging panic buying

Friday, 6 March 2020, 10:16 am
Article: RNZ

National MP David Bennett has faced heavy criticism for saying people should be panic buying in the face of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

National MP David Bennett. Photo: RNZ / Alexander Robertson

The Hamilton East MP told a local radio station people should be concerned about the government's response - and should prepare for an outbreak by stockpiling.

He's been labelled "irresponsible", "drongo-istic" and even a "clown".

Bennett told FreeFM radio on Monday the government had dropped the ball on coronavirus and people should be concerned.

The host raised the panic buying seen in some supermarkets over the weekend.

"So they should be, you should be out there panic buying, you know.

"If you're in government and you're in Parliament your job is to probably to ease people's fears and that, but I don't believe in this case you should. The reality is you should stock up on food", he told FreeFM.

Infectious disease expert Siouxsie Wiles said Bennett's comments were "immensely irresponsible".

"The message that's coming out from myself and other public health officials has been 'we don't want you to panic, we want you to prepare, but we don't want you to panic'," she said.

Wiles said there were very real consequences to senseless panic buying.

"I had a conversation yesterday with a lady who is immunocompromised and often uses hand sanitiser when she's out and about and she can't get any anymore," she said.

Wiles said she had been seeing red over the opposition's response to the virus, and a public health emergency was not a time to be eroding confidence.

"If they do have concerns about how the government or health officials are handling this than do this in private rather undermine them.

"The last thing we need is the New Zealand public panicking and doing all the wrong things because they hear the government response or the health official's response being criticised constantly," Wiles said.

Read more about the Covid-19 coronavirus:

National leader Simon Bridges rejected that, saying his party was doing what a responsible opposition does.

"We have a real role here and I'm not calling for panic, I'm not suggesting that everything will at every point be perfect but I do think the response health-wise has been less than competent and assured," Bridges said.

MPs from all parties gave National a serve, accusing them of irresponsible politicising.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters told reporters "nobody here pays any attention to his drongo-istic behaviour, so why should they in the constituency worry about what he says".

ACT leader David Seymour joked that if he was David Bennett he would be "panicking all the time".

"I think that we need to be prepared but not over-react and certainly don't go rioting around supermarkets."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said Bennett's approach was not "sensible or responsible" and politicians should be remaining calm.

Greens co-leader James Shaw said it was "incumbent upon politicians right across the House to have a duty of care for the people we represent".

Bennett's party colleagues did not endorse his point of view.

Nikki Kaye said that while people "will naturally be stocking up on supplies", staying calm was key so the use of the word panic was "not helpful".

Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said he did not think New Zealanders were in the panic buying situation at the moment, and said he himself had not stocked up on anything.

Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse agreed, saying "I do the shopping in our household, so I'll be shopping at the weekend, but it will be business as usual".

In a statement, Bennett acknowledged he said New Zealanders should be out there panic buying.

"In hindsight, I realise that this was not helpful. All New Zealanders should be following advice from public health officials", he said.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell On Shane Jones: A Liability No-One Needs To Bear

New Zealand First has needed a diversion after weeks of bad coverage over its dodgy handling of donations, but it really, really doesn’t need what Shane Jones has chosen to provide. According to Jones, New Zealand has ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 