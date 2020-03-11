Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Council Weighing Up Ways To Reuse Wastewater

Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 3:56 pm
Article: Aaron van Delden - Local Democracy Reporter

Sufficiently treated wastewater can be used to irrigate agricultural land, such as the Poverty Bay flats. Photo: Liam Clayton / The Gisborne Herald - single use only

Treated wastewater from Gisborne’s upgraded sewage treatment plant will be clean enough to irrigate golf courses but not food crops.

That is the assessment from Beca engineer Rachael Shaw, who presented an update on the treatment plant’s upgrade to the council’s wastewater management committee last week.

The upgraded Banks Street plant will clarify wastewater and disinfect it with UV light.

But it was not designed to lower pathogen levels to a point where the treated wastewater could be used for food crops, Ms Shaw said.

The project, which has a budget of $24.4 million, was entering its “detailed design” phase, she said.

Six months had been allowed for the design work and three months for tenders to be finalised ahead of construction, which was expected to take 12 to 15 months.

The council is considering options for the use and disposal of Gisborne’s treated wastewater to divert it from the marine outfall in Turanganui-a-Kiwa/Poverty Bay.

One of those options will be for the upgraded plant to use treated wastewater for cleaning processes, reducing its burden as the city’s third biggest water user currently.

Earlier in the meeting, environmental consultant Murray Palmer presented a report on how wastewater is reused in New Zealand and internationally.

The key reasons cited for recycling wastewater were concerns over the health of aquatic ecosystems, declining groundwater supplies, the availability of freshwater for industry and water quality, Mr Palmer said.

Israel recycled 87 percent of its wastewater, he said.

In Koksijde, Belgium and Perth, Australia, sufficiently treated wastewater was used to replenish aquifers for drinking water.

Recycled wastewater was also used for agricultural irrigation throughout the world, including for pasture in New Zealand (Mangawhai and Taupo) and the famous Bonnotte potato in France.

Councillor Larry Foster said New Zealand probably imported a lot of produce that was irrigated with recycled wastewater, negating perceptions that it should not enter the food chain.

Mr Palmer said there were few wastewater systems in which 100 percent of treated wastewater was reused – most still had a discharge.

An exception was San Luis Potosi in Mexico, where recycled wastewater was used up by agriculture and industry.

Of all the examples, Mr Palmer pointed to the aquifer recharge system in Koksijde as the most applicable to Gisborne, which had a similar population.

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. No doubt, Russia and its allies in the US shale industry probably glimpsed an opportunity to undercut OPEC and seize some of its customers. Bad move. In reply, Saudi Arabia has smashed the oil market by hugely ramping up production, signing up customers and drastically cutting the oil price in a fashion designed to knock Russia and other oil suppliers right out of contention. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>

Gordon Campbell On Shane Jones: A Liability No-One Needs To Bear

New Zealand First has needed a diversion after weeks of bad coverage over its dodgy handling of donations, but it really, really doesn’t need what Shane Jones has chosen to provide. According to Jones, New Zealand has ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 