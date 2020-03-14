DuckDuckGo is good enough... most of the time

Jake Voytko posted a long, considered and comprehensive post about his experiment comparing DuckDuckGo and Google Search. It's a subject that has fascinated me for years.

Voytko's blog post headline makes his conclusion clear: DuckDuckGo is good enough for regular use.

He writes:



I haven't tried a new search engine since I tried Bing in 2009. It was time to find out how good DuckDuckGo is in 2020. What was the biggest difference that I found?

Broad searches, narrow searches

Voytko concludes that Google works best for what he calls 'low intention searches'. He says Google throws out so much information from so many sources that it often returns something close enough to what the searcher wanted.He found Google shines at broad searches. That’s when you have a less clear idea of what you are searching for.

It wins hands down when you search to buy a product.

Voytko discovered that, in general, DuckDuckGo does a better job when searches are more specific.

Interestingly, the places where DuckDuckGo struggles are also places where Google struggles.

He concludes that DuckDuckGo is good enough for everyday use.

And so it is. Except where it is not.



New Zealand missing in action

Sadly, the place where DuckDuckGo fails me every time is when I search for New Zealand specific information. DuckDuckGo often misses obvious things.

It almost feels as if the search engine is biased against New Zealand. If Google produced the same quality of local results, search engine experts might deduce it had imposed what search professions call “a search penalty” for the entire nation.

I might, say, search for a New Zealand act of parliament, use the correct name of the legislation and yet DuckDuckGo might serve up a Canadian or UK law with a vaguely similar name at the top of search results.

Sometimes the results are totally bonkers, even when I click the New Zealand box at the top of the page. I’ve seen Te Reo names interpreted as spelling errors even when they are commonly used words in New Zealand.

As an aside, it doesn't do a good job indexing my site either. Google has everything, finding one of my stories on DuckDuckGo can be a challenge.



And yet DuckDuckGo still works for me

Despite all these whinges, I've moved all my search to DuckDuckGo because when I'm searching for something specific, say a piece of background for a story I'm writing, it regularly beats Google.

If the results are disappointing, you can always search again and use the G! command to have the search sent through to Google. It's quicker than opening another browser tab.

I find DuckDuckGo cleaner, easier to navigate than Google. I rarely see advertising, that could be something to do with the New Zealand neglect. Or maybe not. Feel free to enlighten us all if you know what's going on there.,

One of the best features of DuckDuckGo for my writing work is that you can copy and paste the URLs in the search results. I do this if I use a URL in a blog post. I also collect useful URLs for later use. Google mangles URLs for some reason, making them harder to copy and paste.

DuckDuckGo is good enough... most of the time was first posted at billbennett.co.nz.

