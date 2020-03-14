NZ First MP Tracey Martin self-isolating, being tested for Covid-19

Cabinet minister Tracey Martin will be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus today, after coming into contact with the virus.
Oranga Tamariki minister and NZ First MP Tracey Martin met with Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton during a Five-Eyes partners meeting in Washington DC.
Dutton had no symptoms of the coronavirus at the time but woke up with a temperature and sore throat yesterday.
Dutton has since revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus and is now in hospital.
A spokesperson for Martin said she had shown no symptoms, but was self-isolating until test results were returned.
He said she also did not shake Dutton's hand when she was overseas.