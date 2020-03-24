Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Your Covid-19 questions answered: What the lockdown will mean

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 3:21 pm
Article: RNZ

As the country prepares to go into lockdown in the next 48 hours, RNZ endeavours to answer questions around essential services, self-isolation, travel and what the rest of the week might start to look like.

Photo: 123rf

There are now 102 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Checkpoint reporter Nita Blake-Persen has sourced these answers from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's address this afternoon and from various government websites.

Hey RNZ, you mentioned that citizens/residents flying home must now self isolate in the city they land in. Most flights are coming into Auckland, including that of a family member who gets home tomorrow night. Does this self-isolation rule come into effect immediately? Eg my family member will need to self isolate in Auckland?

If you are arriving in New Zealand now, you need to get straight to where you are self-isolating, preferably in a private car.

If people have to fly from Auckland to other parts of the country they will have till 11.59pm on Wednesday night to do so. Physical distancing will be required on domestic flights.

Further policy advice on this is being developed on this and will be considered tomorrow, so there are likely to be further directives.

Will NZ Post keep delivering mail? Will Studylink keep paying student allowance and accommodation payments even if students have returned home while campuses are closed but they still have to pay rent etc on their flat? Thank you.

Yes, as an essential service, NZ Post will deliver mail. Also, courier drivers will continue deliveries.

Studylink's website states: 'You will continue to be paid if your provider can't deliver your course on campus or from home temporarily but you do expect to return to study in the near future.'

Hi there. Is there anything about dairies staying open? Are they meant to shut for the four-week period? Cheers

Seeking clarity on dairies staying open. Supermarkets are an absolute yes, food and beverage production are a yes, this would depend on the area they catered for and the size of the business. Likely a yes if they are providing food to small communities.

Can taxi and rideshare drivers work after lockdown?

Taxi drivers and rideshare services are considered essential services so they will continue.

What about rubbish and recycling collection please?

Rubbish and recycling will continue because it classified as an essential service.

Can vets stay open?

Yes - they are considered an essential service.

Read more about the Covid-19 coronavirus:

My wife is stuck in Nelson with her car. Her home and family is in Wellington but there are no tickets on the ferry for the next five or six days. Will they let her travel to Wellington next week if that is the first date she can get a ferry ticket?

Physical contact has to cease immediately. Unfortunately, that means people who cannot get home in the next 48 hours will need to self-isolate where they are.

This person should consider getting on a plane and flying back to Wellington if they can.

In level 4 are we able to pack up from home and drive to the beach house for a change of scene or do we need to head there tomorrow and stay there for the four weeks?

Yes. People can go for a drive. But they should only do so with others that they are in isolation with. And they should maintain two metres distance from others when they get to their destination and not meet or congregate in public spaces. So people can get fresh air and a change of scene. Any breach of these rules will mean we have to stay in lockdown for longer and our chance to beat the virus will be lost.

I have a friend who is a gardener and she is wondering if she will still be able to work as she works alone and rarely sees anyone. She lives in a house with two other people. Should she stop working?

At level 4 only essential services may continue, so this person will be required to stay at home. They will be able to get a wage subsidy if they are a business or sole trader.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. No doubt, Russia and its allies in the US shale industry probably glimpsed an opportunity to undercut OPEC and seize some of its customers. Bad move. In reply, Saudi Arabia has smashed the oil market by hugely ramping up production, signing up customers and drastically cutting the oil price in a fashion designed to knock Russia and other oil suppliers right out of contention. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>

Gordon Campbell On Shane Jones: A Liability No-One Needs To Bear

New Zealand First has needed a diversion after weeks of bad coverage over its dodgy handling of donations, but it really, really doesn’t need what Shane Jones has chosen to provide. According to Jones, New Zealand has ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 