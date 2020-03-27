Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

On What Leadership ( And The Lack Of It) Looks Like

Friday, 27 March 2020, 12:59 pm
Article: Gordon Campbell

Leadership is an intangible quality, but most New Zealanders will be thanking their lucky stars for what’s being provided by PM Jacinda Ardern and Ministry of Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield. On a daily basis, both have been clear and decisive about the rationale for the policies they’re pursuing and - by and large - they’re managing to re-assure the public, and yet prepare them gradually for the bad times and challenges to come.

Unfortunately…Ardern, Bloomfield and the rest of us are having to deal with the fallout from decades of systematic neglect of the public health system. In the past, deliberate underfunding built up a vast amount of unmet need among patients. Evidently, it also undermined our ability to cope with a pandemic that – for years - epidemiologists have been predicting as inevitable. As mentioned before in this column, we were ranked late last year at 77th out of 195 countries in terms of the “Infection control practices and availability of equipment” in the event of a pandemic. There’s a very good and recent stock-take in the NZ Herald about – among other things - our very limited stock of ventilators. Neo-liberalism is once again, going to end up costing lives.

As a result of the shortfalls, New Zealand is now headed on a crash course to deliver the resources – notably more ICU beds and staff, more ventilators and more PPE protective masks, gowns and gloves - that were sacrificed as ‘ not need to have’ items during the years when imposing austerity on the health sector seemed like such a good idea, if it could make fiscal room for another round of tax cuts.

Former Air New Zealand boss Rob Fyfe is now in charge of co-ordinating the crash production of the resources that will be needed to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients, and to protect the health workers who will be caring for them. In his RNZ performance this morning, Fyfe wasn’t exactly a model of clarity. Sure, he conveyed lots of pep talk excitement about industry’s good intentions and offers of help, but was almost devoid of content on whether anyone had yet started production, on what scale, and what an ETA for the essential PPE gear and ventilators) might look like. Apparently, Fisher Paykel Healthcare have expertise in building what goes into ventilators, and some of that – surely – would be relevant to building the ventilators themselves. Lets hope.

In sum, we have a fast closing window to get ready for the storm to come, but the signs are not good that we’re responding quickly enough, or very efficiently. Reportedly, the production lines for PPE gear are in disarray. Lockdowns do work though. Even if they do take time to show their benefits.

Meanwhile, elsewhere

The US is fast becoming the global epicentre of the viral outbreaks, and of the impact on jobs and economy. In recent days, a fake trade-off has been created between public health and the health of the economy. New York governor Andrew Cuomo has responded that there isn’t, or shouldn’t be a trade-off. Saving lives has to win, every time. As he says, we don’t put a price tag on the lives of our own loved ones, and we shouldn’t do so with the lives of anyone else. The economy can wait.

Meanwhile, there continues to be a vacuum of leadership at the White House. US President Donald Trump is once again proving himself more of a predator than a protector when anyone else looks vulnerable. For what seem purely ideological reasons, Trump has delayed invoking the Defense Production Act and has declined to release much at all from the emergency federal stockpiles. He’s made it clear that he’s more in favour of requiring states to bid for them, and to bid also for the resources they require from industry – rather than to have the White House order their production as a need that’s in the public interest. He’s all for kick-starting the US economy back into gear, come April 12th.

Supposedly, the House’s initial $2 trillion Covid-19 bundle of response measures explicitly bars Trump, his businesses, his family or his administration figures from profiting from any part of the package. We shall see. It seems that real estate investors have been given special opportunities :

Senate Republicans inserted an easy-to-overlook provision on page 203 of the 880-page bill that would permit wealthy investors to use losses generated by real estate to minimize their taxes on profits from things like investments in the stock market. The estimated cost of the change over 10 years is $170 billion.

Moreover, within the $350 billion bundle of loans, wage subsidies and benefits for small business there is an interesting exemption under section 15 that allows people who own hotels, hotel chains or restaurant chains – and them alone - to qualify as small businesses, and thus get access to what the support package is offering. How odd that at this time of crisis, the federal government should see its way clear to prioritise the special needs of people who own and operate hotels and hotel chains.

….Ccrtain hotel owners, even those employing thousands of people, will be eligible for small-business loans, a provision that could potentially benefit Mr. Trump’s company to help to continue to pay wages for his employees. The Trump Organization could also benefit from the $15 billion change to the tax code won by restaurants and retailers.

Oh, and the Republicans are also using the pandemic to push their agendas against abortion, and against the rights of trans people. Fortunately, leadership is being shown at state, county and community level. Notably by governor Cuomo in New York and by California governor Gavin Newsom. The Cuomo clip below is worth watching by New Zealanders for the info on ventilator adaptation ( “splitting”) and the far higher number of days on ventilators required by Covid -19 patients. As Cuomo indicates, the average turnaround time on ventilators in Covid-19 treatments is between three and five times as long as normal. Yikes.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Gordon Campbell on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. No doubt, Russia and its allies in the US shale industry probably glimpsed an opportunity to undercut OPEC and seize some of its customers. Bad move. In reply, Saudi Arabia has smashed the oil market by hugely ramping up production, signing up customers and drastically cutting the oil price in a fashion designed to knock Russia and other oil suppliers right out of contention. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>

Gordon Campbell On Shane Jones: A Liability No-One Needs To Bear

New Zealand First has needed a diversion after weeks of bad coverage over its dodgy handling of donations, but it really, really doesn’t need what Shane Jones has chosen to provide. According to Jones, New Zealand has ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 