Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Hospital Staff At Risk In The War Against Covid -19

Saturday, 4 April 2020, 2:11 pm
Opinion: Ray Avery

The war against Covid-19 will not be won in the desolate streets of New Zealand but in the trenches of our Hospitals.

In war, the front line always has the most casualties and our Hospital doctors ,nurses and patients will ultimately bear the brunt of this contagion.

Much of the "worst-case" death toll modelling done to predict the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic has included the death toll statistics in Italy.

What is emerging is that hospital transmission of the virus and other secondary hospital infections is to blame for the disproportionate number of people dying in Italy from COVID-19.

Bergamo doctors wrote their letter to the New England Journal of Medicine, stating that they had more cases of COVID-19 than any other province in Lombardy.

"If we have to identify a spark, it was the hospital. While those suspected of infection go to hospitals, the hospitals themselves are not safe " Bergamo Mayor Giorgio Gori told the New York Times.

The Bergamo doctors, in their letter, have identified hospitals as a particular risk with COVID-19.

"We are learning that hospitals might be the main COVID-19 carriers, as they are rapidly populated by infected patients, facilitating transmission to uninfected patients," they wrote.

One New Zealand Governmental advisor conducting statistical modelling of the projected death rate due to COVID-19 in New Zealand has stated that Italy’s hospitals are much worse than New Zealand.

However this is not true.

The World Health Organisation statistics show that the Hospital Acquired Infection (HAI) rates are 6.7% for Italy and 12.0 % for New Zealand.

The New Zealand Government puts the HAI rates at 10%. So, what does this mean in practice?

A day before my 70th birthday my good friend Sir Graeme Douglas died of a Hospital Acquired Infection.

He had gone into hospital for simple non-life threatening elective surgery but contacted pneumonia in an Auckland Hospital.

According to the World Health Organisation, New Zealand has the second-highest rate of Hospital Acquired Infections in the developed world at 12%. Nearly twice that of Italy.

There is also another “silent” killer in Hospitals which is the most common life-threatening infection in hospital Intensive Care Units (ICU), and that is Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP).

A metastatically review of the scientific literature suggests that aged patients receiving mechanical ventilator treatment to assist their breathing have between a 20% - 80% chance of contracting life-threatening lung infections, including pneumonia.

However, an Audit of the Ventilator Acquired Pneumonia (VAP) rate at Middlemore Hospital Auckland revealed a VAP rate of 90% when patients received ventilatory support for more than three days.

The longer a patient is receiving mechanical ventilation treatment, the higher their chances of acquiring life-threatening pneumonia.

Many of the hospital deaths attributed to COVID-19 may in fact be due to airborne bacteria such Streptococcus pneumonia associated with pneumonia infections caused by inadequate hospital air filtration systems and infections caused by medical staff not wearing the correct Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and transferring the virus patient to patient.

I have designed pharmaceutical and medical device facilities and hospital biocontainment facilities in African and Asia for over thirty years. Now we are in lockdown; I believe the government should turn its attention to looking after our frontline troops going into battle.

I have the utmost respect for all our healthcare workers.

For them, it is not just a job to look after the sick and the lame or the Friday night drunks that front up at A&E, but a life's work.

They have to fight for fair pay, and we are sending them into the trenches with inadequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and a hostile environment where their lives are at stake.

A few days ago, Dr Stephanie Ulmer, a general surgeon at Middlemore Hospital, was told by her hospital bosses that her use of enhanced Personal Protective Equipment was making other staff feel anxious. She was told she would be stood down if she continued to use her PPE to protect her and her patients from preventable infections.

However, she says hospitals should provide PPE to everyone coming into close contact with patients and believes the Ministry of Health Guidelines are not stringent enough.

Stephanie is 100% correct.

At the Starship Hospital, there is a state of the art surgical suite with a brass plaque on the wall: “This facility was donated by The Douglas Charitable Trust”.

Sir Graeme Douglas, in his lifetime, did so much to improve the healthcare outcomes of ordinary New Zealanders and should not have died of a preventable Hospital Acquired Infection.

I suspect it was an ordinary day in the hospital when he acquired the fatal pneumonia infection. On an ordinary day our hospitals have almost twice the regular rate of Hospital Acquired Infections as Italy so just think what may happen if our Hospitals have an influx of covid -19 and Flue patients.

Many of our regional hospitals have suffered decades of neglect. They are not fit for purpose for the biocontainment of infectious diseases and staff are not trained in pandemic containment procedures or issued with FDA approved Personal Protective Equipment appropriate for the management of a pandemic.

Much of the Governments COVID-19 initiatives talk about flattening the curve to make sure that our hospitals are not overwhelmed with patients, but with New Zealand’s flu season on the horizon, this may be a hard ask.

In Italy, going into hospital is a death sentence. More than ever, we need to focus our attention on improving our hospital's infrastructure and providing our hospital staff with the appropriate PPE and biological infection prevention training to manage a pandemic.

In my professional opinion, the current Ministry of Health hospital PPE recommendations are negligent and do not meet FDA Personal Protective Equipment standards to protect nurses and doctors from contracting COVID-19 and more importantly preventing the spread of the virus and bacterial infections to non-infected patients.

I would like to see some transparency regarding what the Government is doing to reduce our appalling Hospital Acquired Infection rates. I would like to see what procedures the Government is putting in place to protect our frontline Doctors and Nurses from COVID-19 infection.

Our doctors and nurses should have all the protection they need, so they can do what they do best. Save lives.

Sir Ray Avery GNZM

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ray Avery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. No doubt, Russia and its allies in the US shale industry probably glimpsed an opportunity to undercut OPEC and seize some of its customers. Bad move. In reply, Saudi Arabia has smashed the oil market by hugely ramping up production, signing up customers and drastically cutting the oil price in a fashion designed to knock Russia and other oil suppliers right out of contention. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 