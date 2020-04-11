Katya Rivas' Passion : Crowning, Calvary, Crucifixion

The Passion

Reflections that Jesus makes on the mystery of His suffering and the value it has on the Redemption. Cochabamba — Bolivia

Spanish Editions: 1996 and 1998 - English 1st Edition - November 1999

Jesus Is Crowned with Thorns

Extract 16

Jesus

†

Barrabas Is Set Free

Extract 17

Jesus

†

Jesus Forgives The Greatest Sinners

Extract 18

Jesus

In the Will of Father I have lived days of intense sadness without complaining but accepting what the Father wanted to make Me feel. When I was apprehended in the Garden, My accusers were quick with every lie and I, without the least resistance, allowed them to take Me to wherever they wanted to. And when they wanted to encircle My Head with the crown of thorns, I bowed My Head without resistance, because I took everything from the hands of He who had sent Me into the world.When the arms of those cruel men were exhausted by the force of discharging blows against My Body, they placed over My head the crown woven with branches of thorns, and parading before Me they said: “So you are King? We salute you!”Some spat at Me; others insulted Me; others discharged new blows against My head, each one adding a new pain to My Body, so hurt and destroyed.I am tired; I have nowhere to rest. Lend Me your heart and your arms to cover Myself in your love. I am cold and feverish; embrace Me for an instant before they continue destroying this temple of Love.The soldiers and executioners, with their dirty hands, push My Body, and others with disgust for My Blood, push Me with their lances and reopen My flesh. With a shove they seat Me on sharp stones; I cry in silence because of the pain. In a grotesque way, they make fun of My tears. Finally they tear My temples, forcing down the crown woven of thorny branches.Consider how with that crown, I wanted to make reparation for the sin of pride of so many souls who, wishing to be excessively praised, let themselves be influenced by the false opinions of the world. Above all, I allowed them to crown My Head with thorns. My Head suffered cruelly this way in order to make reparation through voluntary humility for the loathing and proud pretense of so many souls. Souls who because they judge it unworthy of their condition and status, refuse to follow the path set by My Providence.No path is humiliating when it is planned by the Will of God… In vain you intend to fool yourselves, thinking of following the Will of God and in full submission of whatever He asks of you.There are people in the world who, when the moment of decision arrives (to undertake a new type of life), reflect and examine the desires of their hearts. Maybe they will find, in him or her with whom they plan to unite, the solid foundations for a Christian and pious life. Perhaps they will see that they will follow their family duties in a way necessary to satisfy their wishes of happiness. But vanity and pride come to obscure their spirit and they let themselves be pulled by the desire of being prominent and showing off. Then they do their best to look for someone, who being richer or of high class, to satisfy their ambition. O! How stubbornly they blind themselves. No, I will tell them, you will not find real happiness in this world and I hope that you will find it in the next. Watch out, you are putting yourself in great danger!I will also talk to the souls to whom I call to the path of perfection. How many illusions are in those who tell Me that they are ready to do My Will and then they pierce My Head with the thorns of My Crown.Respectively, there are souls whom I want for Myself. Knowing them and loving them, I want to place them where I live, in My infinite wisdom, where they will find all that is necessary to reach sanctity. It is there where I will make Myself known to them, and where they will give Me more comfort, more love, and more souls.But, so many deceptions! So many souls are blinded with pride and arrogance for mere ambition. They fill their heads with vain and useless thoughts; they refuse to follow the path that lays out My Love.Souls whom I have chosen, do you think that you fulfill My Will by resisting the voice of the grace that calls you and guides you along that path which your pride rejects?My daughter, love of My sorrows, console Me. Make a throne in your small heart for your King and Savior and crown Me with kisses.Crowned with thorns and covered with a purple mantle, the soldiers presented Me again to Pilate. Not finding in Me a crime for which to punish Me, Pilate asked Me several questions, asking Me why I did not answer him knowing that he had all power over Me.Then, breaking My silence I told him: ”You would not have that power if you had not received it from above, but it is necessary that the Scriptures be carried out.” And, abandoning Myself to My Celestial Father, I was silent again.Pilate was looking for ways to free Me. He was worried because of his wife’s warning and confused between the guilt of his conscience and the fear that the people would initiate a riot against him. In the pitiable state in which I found Myself, he exposed Me to the sight of the mob proposing that he give Me liberty and condemn Barabbas, a famous thief and murderer, in My place. The people answered in one voice: “Let him die and have Barabbas set free!”Souls who love Me, see how they have compared Me to a criminal, how they have lowered Me more than the most perverse of men. Listen to the furious shouts projected against Me. See with what fury they ask for My death. Did I refuse to go through such shameful confrontation? No, on the contrary, I embraced it for My Love of souls and to show them that this Love did not only take Me to death, but to the most ignominious death…However, do not believe that My human nature did not feel revulsion nor pain. On the contrary, I wanted to feel all its revulsion, and be subject to its same condition, giving you an example that will give you strength in every circumstance in life and teach you to conquer the revulsion to what you are offered when it is a question of fulfilling the Divine Will.I return to the souls I was talking about yesterday… those souls called to the state of perfection, who discuss with grace and retreat when faced with the humility of the path that I show them, fearing how they will be judged by the world or as they assess their capabilities, convince themselves that they will be more useful somewhere else to My service and for My Glory.I will respond to those souls: Tell Me, did I refuse or even hesitate when I saw Myself being born at night to poor and humble parents in a stable, far from My Home and Country in the harshest season of the year?Afterwards I lived thirty years fulfilling the hidden and gloomy occupation in the workshop: I went through humiliations and scorns from the people who requested work done by Joseph, My father. I did not detest helping My Mother in the most menial of tasks in the house. Nonetheless, did I not have more talent than that required for the rough work of a carpenter? I, who at the age of twelve, taught Doctors in the Temple… But it was the Will of My Celestial Father and, thus, I glorified Him. When I left Nazareth and started My public life, I could have had Myself known as the Messiah and Son of God, so that men would listen to My teachings with veneration, but I did not do it because My only wish was to do My Father’s Will…And when the time of My Passion came, through the cruelty of some and the insults of others, the abandonment of My own and the ingratitude of the mob, through the unspeakable martyrdom of My Body and the revulsion of My soul, see how with greater love, I was still revealing and embracing the Will of My Celestial Father.Thus when overcoming difficulties and revulsion, the soul generously submits itself to the Will of God. There comes a moment in which, intimately united to Him, the soul enjoys the most indescribable sweetness.What I have said to the souls who loathe the humble and hidden life, I repeat to those who are called to a constant contact with the world when, on the contrary, their preference would be toward complete solitude and humble and hidden work.Chosen souls, your happiness and perfection does not consist in following the taste of your preference and inclinations of nature, in being known or unknown by creatures, in using or hiding the talent you have, but rather in uniting and conforming yourselves through love and with total submission to God’s Will, to that which is asked of you for His Glory and your own sanctification.Enough for today, My little daughter, love and embrace My Will joyfully; you know that it is always done for love.Meditate for a moment upon the unspeakable martyrdom of My Heart, upon seeing it put behind Barabbas. How I remembered then My Mother’s tenderness when she embraced Me against her Heart! And how vivid were the anxieties and fatigue that My adoptive father suffered to show Me his love. How I remembered the benefits I so freely poured over thankless people: giving sight to the blind, giving the sick their health, the use of their limbs to those who had lost them, feeding the crowds, and resurrecting the dead. Now to see Myself reduced to the most despicable state! I am the most hated of men, and I am being condemned to death like an infamous thief.Pilate has pronounced sentence. My little children, consider attentively how My Heart suffered…After Judas surrendered Me in the Garden of Olives, he wandered off and ran away as a fugitive without being able to silence the shouts of his conscience, which accused him of the most horrible sacrilege. When the news of My death sentence reached his ears, he gave in to the most terrible despair and hung himself.Who will be able to understand the intense pain in My Heart when I saw that soul throw himself to eternal damnation? He who had spent three years in the School of My Love learning My doctrine, receiving My teaching, and many times hearing My lips forgive the greatest sinners.Judas! Why do you not come and throw yourself at My feet so that I may forgive you? If you do not dare to come near Me for fear of those who surround Me and treat Me so badly, at least look at Me and you will see how soon My eyes will look at you.Souls, who are entangled in the greatest sins… If at times you have lived wandering as fugitives because of your crimes, if the sins of which you are guilty have blinded you and hardened your hearts, if by pursuing some passion you have fallen into greater disorder, do not allow desperation to take possession of you when the accomplices of your sin abandon you and your soul realizes its blame. As long as man has an instant of life, he still has time to appeal to My Mercy and implore forgiveness.If you are young and the scandals of your past life have left you in a state of degradation before men, do not be afraid! Even when the world may despise you, treat you as evil people, insult you, and abandon you, be certain that your God does not want your soul to be fodder for the flames of hell. He wants you to dare to speak to Him, to direct your gaze and sighs of your heart at Him, and you will soon see that His kind and paternal hand leads you to the source of forgiveness and of life.If out of malice you have perhaps spent a greater part of your life in disorder and indifference, and now near eternity, desperation wants to blindfold your eyes, do not let it deceive you. There is still time for forgiveness. Listen carefully: if you have but a second of life, take advantage of it because you could gain eternal life during that second.If your existence has passed away in ignorance and in error, if you have been the cause of great harm to men, to society, and even to religion, and for any reason you perceive your mistake, do not allow yourself to be brought down by the weight of faults nor by the harm for which you have been an instrument. But, on the contrary, allow your soul to be penetrated with the deepest sorrow, plunge yourself in trust and turn to the One who is always waiting to forgive you.The same is true for a soul who has spent the first years of its life in faithful observance of My Commandments, but has little by little fallen from fervor into a lukewarm and comfortable life…Do not hide anything that I tell you, for it is all for the benefit of the whole of humanity. Repeat it in broad daylight; preach it to those who truly want to hear it.The soul who one day receives a strong jolt that wakes it up, all of a sudden sees its useless life, empty and without merits for eternity. The Evil One, with infernal jealousy, attacks it in a thousand ways, exaggerating its faults. He inspires in it sadness and loss of heart, and finally drives it to fear and despair.Soul that belongs to Me, do not pay attention to the cruel enemy. As soon as you feel the movement of grace at the beginning of your battle, come to My Heart. Feel and watch how it pours a drop of its Blood over your soul, and come to Me. You know where I am, under the veil of faith…. Lift it and, with complete confidence, tell Me all your sorrows, your miseries, your falls… Listen to My words with respect and do not fear for the past. My Heart has submerged it in the endless depths of My Mercy and My Love.Your past life will give you the humility that will fill you. And if you want to give Me the best proof of love, trust Me and count on My forgiveness. Believe that your sins shall never be greater than My endless Mercy.

†

Jesus on His Way to Calvary

Extract 19

Jesus

Let us continue, My little daughter. Follow Me on the way to Calvary, overwhelmed under the weight of the Cross….While My Heart was absorbed with sadness for the eternal loss of Judas, the cruel executioners, insensitive to My pain, put over My wounded shoulders the hard and heavy Cross on which I was to consummate the mystery of the Redemption of the world.Contemplate Me, Angels from Heaven. See the Creator of all the marvels; the God to whom all the heavenly spirits render adoration; the God walking towards Calvary and carrying on His shoulders the holy and blessed log; the God who is going to receive His last breath.Also look at Me, you souls who wish to be My faithful imitators. My Body, destroyed by so much torture, walks without strength, bathed in sweat and Blood…. I suffer, without anyone being sorry for My pain! The mob walks with Me and there is not a single person who feels pity for Me. They all surround Me like hungry wolves, wanting to devour their prey… All the demons came out of hell to make My suffering worse.The fatigue that I feel is so great and the Cross so heavy that half-way through, I fall. See how those inhuman men lift Me up in the most brutal manner. One takes Me by the arm, another pulls My clothes that are stuck to My wounds, tearing them open again…. This one grabs Me by the neck, the other by the hair, others discharge with their fists and even with their feet terrible blows all over My Body. The Cross falls over Me and with its weight causes new wounds. My face brushes over the stones on the path and the blood which runs down My face sticks to My eyes that are almost closed because of the blows they have received; the dust and the mud mingle with the blood and I am turned into the most repugnant object.My Father sends Angels to help Me support Myself so that My Body does not lose consciousness when it falls, so that the battle may not be won before its time and all My souls are lost.I walk over the stones that destroy My feet. I stumble and fall time and time again. I look at both sides of the road, searching for a small look of love, of surrender, of union with My pain, but… I do not see anyone.My children, you who follow in My footsteps, do not let go of your cross even if it seems so heavy. Do it for Me. In carrying your cross, you will help Me carry Mine, and on the difficult path, you will find My Mother and the holy souls who will give you support and comfort. Continue with Me for a few moments, and a few steps ahead you will see Me in the presence of My Holy Mother who, with her Heart pierced by pain, comes out to meet Me for two reasons: to get more strength to suffer at the sight of her God and, with her heroic attitude, to give her Son encouragement to continue His work of Redemption.Consider the martyrdom of these two Hearts. What My Mother loves most is her Son…. She cannot ease My pains and she knows that her visit will make My sufferings much worse, but it will also increase My strength to fulfill the Will of the Father.My Mother is My most beloved being on earth, and not only can I not console her, but the sad state in which she sees Me causes her heart a suffering as deep as Mine. She allows a sob to escape. She receives in her heart the death that I suffer in My Body. O, how her eyes are fixed on Me and Mine on her! We do not utter a single word, but our Hearts say many things in this painful gaze.Yes, My Mother witnessed all the tortures of My Passion, which through Divine revelation were presented to her spirit. Several disciples, even though they remained far for fear of the Jews, tried to find out everything and would inform My Mother…. When she found out that the death sentence had already been given, she departed to meet Me and did not abandon Me until they placed Me in the grave.





†

Jesus Is Helped to Carry the Cross

Extract 20

Jesus

I am on My way to Calvary. Those wicked men, fearing to see Me die before reaching the end, look for someone to help Me carry the Cross, and from the vicinity they seized a man called Simon.Look at him behind Me, helping Me carry the Cross, and above all consider two things: this man lacks good will, and is a mercenary because if he comes and shares with Me the weight of the Cross, it is because he has been requisitioned. For that reason, when he feels too tired, he lets the weight fall more on Me and thus, I fall to the ground twice.This man helps Me carry part of the Cross but not My entire Cross.There are souls that walk this way behind Me. They accept to help Me carry My Cross but they still worry about comfort and rest. Many others agree to follow Me and, with this end, they have embraced the perfect life. But they do not abandon their self-interests, which keep on being, in many cases, their priority. That is why they falter and drop My Cross when it weighs upon them too much. They look to suffer in the least possible way, they measure their self-denial, evade humiliation and fatigue as much as possible, and, remembering perhaps with sorrow, those whom they left behind, they try to obtain for themselves certain comforts and pleasures.In a word, there are souls who are so selfish and egotistical that they have come, more for themselves than for Me, in pursuit of Me. They resign themselves only to give what bothers them and what they cannot put aside… They help Me carry only a very small part of My Cross, and in such a manner that they can hardly acquire the indispensable merits for their salvation. But in eternity, they will see how far they have left the path that they should have traveled.On the contrary, there are souls, and not few, who, moved by their desire for salvation but mainly for the love inspired by the vision of what I have suffered for them, decide to follow Me on the path to Calvary. They embrace the perfect life and give themselves to My service, not to help Me carry just a part of the Cross but all of it. Their only desire is to give Me rest and to console Me. They offer themselves to everything that My Will asks of them, searching for anything that can please Me. They do not think about the merits or the reward that awaits them, nor the tiredness or the suffering that will follow. The only thing they are aware of is the love that they can show Me, and the comfort they give Me…If My Cross is presented as an illness, if it is hidden under a job contrary to their inclinations and of little agreement with their abilities; if it comes accompanied by the absence of the people that surround them, they accepted it with total submission.O! These are the souls that truly carry My Cross; they adore it. They take advantage of it, to make sure of My Glory without any other interest or payment other than My Love. They are the ones that consider Me and Glorify Me.If you do not see the product of your sufferings, of your self-denial, or if you see it later, be certain that they have not been in vain and fruitless, but, on the contrary, the fruit shall be abundant.The soul who truly loves, does not keep count of how much it has suffered or worked, nor does it expect this or that reward, but it only searches for that which it believes glorifies its God… For Him it spares neither labors nor weariness. It does not become agitated nor restless, far from it, for it does not lose its peace if it finds itself thwarted or humiliated because the only motive for its actions is love, and love abandons the consequences and the results. This is the goal for the souls who do not seek rewards. The only thing that they hope for is My Glory, My comfort, My rest, and, for that reason they have taken My Cross and all the weight that My Will wants to load upon them.My children, call Me by My name, for Jesus means everything. I will wash your feet, those feet that have stepped on a slippery path and are now wounded by the blows against the rocks. I will wipe away your tears, cure you, kiss you, and you will remain healthy and know no other path but the one that leads you to Me.We are now at Calvary! The mob is excited because the terrible moment is near…. Exhausted by fatigue, I can hardly walk. My feet bleed because of the stones on the way… Three times I have fallen along the way: one to give sinners used to sinning the strength to convert; another to encourage the souls that fall because of being frail, and the souls blinded by sadness and restlessness, to get up and embark with courage upon the path of virtue; and the third, to help souls depart from sin at the hour of their death.





†

†

Jesus Pronounces His Last Words

Extract 22

Jesus

My daughter, you have heard and seen My sufferings, accompany Me till the end and share My pain.My Cross is now raised. Here is the hour of the Redemption of the world!I am the spectacle of jeers for the mob… but I am also admired and loved by the souls. This Cross, up to now an instrument of torture where criminals expired, is going to be, from now on, the light and peace of the world.Sinners will find forgiveness and life in My Holy Scriptures. My Blood will wash and erase the stains of their sins. The pure souls will come to My Sacred Wounds to refresh themselves and to burn in My Love. In them they will take refuge and will make their dwelling forever.Father, forgive them for they know not what they do, they have not known the One who is their life… They have unleashed onto Him all the fury of their iniquities. But I beg of You, O My Father! Release onto them the power of Your Mercy.Today you will be with Me in Paradise, because your faith in the Mercy of your Savior has erased your crimes. Mercy leads you to eternal life.Woman, there is your Son! Mother of Mine, there are My brothers! Guard them, love them… they are not alone.O, you, for whom I have given My life, you now have a Mother to whom you can appeal for all your needs. I have united all of you with the tightest bonds when I gave you My own Mother.The soul now has a right to say to its God “Why have you forsaken me?” In effect, after I fulfilled the mystery of Redemption, man has become God’s son again, brother of Jesus, and inheritor of eternal life…O Father of Mine…. I am thirsty for Your Glory … and the hour has arrived. From now on, fulfilling My words, the world will know that You are the One who sent Me, and You will be glorified!I am thirsty for Your Glory, thirsty for souls…. And to quench this thirst, I have poured out My Blood unto the last drop! For this reason I can say: All is fulfilled. The great mystery of Love has now been fulfilled; the mystery for which God surrendered to the world His own Son in order to give Life back to man… I came to earth to do Your Will, O My Father. It is now fulfilled!To Thee I give My soul. In this way the souls who accomplish My Will can say in truthfulness: “All is consummated…” My Lord and My God, receive My soul… I place it in Your beloved hands.I offered My death to My Father for the dying souls, and they will have Life. In the last cry I gave from the Cross, I embraced all of humanity: past, present, and future. The piercing spasm with which I released Myself from earth, was received by My Father with infinite Love, and all of Heaven exulted for it because My Humanity was entering into Glory. At the same instant in which I surrendered My Spirit, a multitude of souls met Me: those who desired Me centuries ago and those who desired Me a few months or days ago, but all of them desired Me intensely. This single joy was enough for all the hardships suffered by Me.You should know that in memory of that joyful meeting, I have decided to assist the dying and many times do so even visibly. I give them salvation to honor those who lovingly received Me in Heaven. So pray for these dying people, because I love them very much. As many times as you offer the last cry that I gave to the Father, you will be heard because through it, many souls are given to Me.It was a moment of joy when all the Heavenly Court, who had vibrantly gathered together to await My death, was presented to Me. But among all the souls who surrounded Me, one was particularly overwhelmed, overwhelmed so much, that it sparkled in joy, in love… It was Joseph who, more then anyone else, understood the Glory I had acquired after such hard battles. He led all the souls who were waiting for Me; he was granted to be My first Ambassador to Limbo. The Angels, in their order, rendered Me honor in such a way that My Humanity, already resplendent, was surrounded by innumerable Saints who exalted and adored Me.My children, there are no glorious crosses on earth; they are all wrapped in mystery, in darkness, in exasperation. In mystery, because you do not understand it; in darkness, because it confuses the mind; and in exasperation, because it strikes exactly in places where it does not want to strike.Do not lament; do not delay. I tell you that not only did I carry the wooden cross that led Me to Glory, but, above all, that invisible but permanent Cross that was formed by the crosses of your sins. Yes, and of your sufferings. Everything that you suffer was the object of My sorrows, for I not only suffered to give you Redemption, but also for what you should suffer today. Look at the love that unites Me to you; in it have the confirmation of My Holy Will and unite yourselves to Me, observing how I acted among limitless bitterness.I have taken as a symbol a piece of wood, a cross. I have carried it with great love, for the good of all. I have suffered real affliction so that everyone could be joyful with Me. But today, how many believe in Him who truly loved you and loves you? Contemplate Me in the image of the Christ who cries and bleeds. There and in this way the world has Me.

†

(continuing)

