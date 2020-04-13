Katya Rivas' Passion : The Resurrection of Jesus

For the final two weeks of Lent 2020 Scoop will be publishing a serialisation of Katya Rivas’s “The Passion”. Readers can sign up to receive the serial by email Here. To order a video about Katya’s work visit apleatohumanity.com





The Medallion of the Apostolate of the New Evangelization

The Passion

Reflections that Jesus makes on the mystery of His suffering and the value it has on the Redemption. Cochabamba — Bolivia

Spanish Editions: 1996 and 1998 - English 1st Edition - November 1999

The Resurrection of Jesus

Extract 23

Jesus

Holy Friday was followed by the glorious dawn of the Sunday of the Resurrection. If I have decided not to destroy the world, it means that I want to renew it and rejuvenate it. The old trees need to lose their leaves and be pruned so that they can give new sprouts. And the old branches, the dry leaves, are to be burned.

Separate the young goats from the lambs, so that they can find ready and well prepared fertile pastures where they can appease their taste and drink from the clean fountains of water of Salvation… It is My redeeming Blood that waters the arid lands that have become the deserts of the world of souls. And this Blood will always run over the earth as long as there is one man to save.

Beloved spouse, I desire what you do not want, but I can do what you could not obtain. Your mission is to have Me loved by souls, and to teach them to live with Me. I have not died on the Cross, and gone through a thousand tortures to populate Hell with souls, but rather, to populate Heaven with chosen ones.

†

(continuing)

