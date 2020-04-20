Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

The Statisticians That Killed New Zealand

Monday, 20 April 2020, 2:07 pm
Article: Ray Avery

Today, the Government will make a critical decision regarding whether it will extend one of the most draconian COVID-19 mitigation lockdowns of any country in the world.

Over the weekend, ministers have been studying modelling data from an Auckland University team headed by Professor Shaun Hendy.

Professor Hendy recommends that we extend the lockdown. He said, "If it were up to me, I'd be leaning towards taking a little bit longer, make sure those numbers were heading to zero, and that would be the approach I would suggest."

Asked if it was realistic to eliminate the disease, he said: "I think so, we shouldn't underestimate the challenge. If we do this, we'd be the first country in the world to do it but certainly the modelling suggests it's possible and some of the public health specialists, epidemiologists think it's possible ... so put those two things together, and yes I think there is a good chance we could be the first country in the world to eliminate it."

Hendy's statement shows just how dangerous it is to use statistical modelling experts to drive COVID-19 Governmental mitigation strategies.

In the history of all humankind, we have only ever eliminated one major infectious disease; smallpox.

Smallpoxs' eradication was greatly spurred by making use of the fact that smallpox transmission occurs via air droplets, just like COVID-19.

Initially to eradicate smallpox, the WHO had pursued a strategy of mass vaccination which attempted to vaccinate as many people as possible globally, hoping that mass vaccination would create an artificial herd immunity eventually killing off the virus.

People who had been in direct contact with a smallpox patient over the last two weeks were quarantined and vaccinated. The downside of such an approach was that the virus could spread easily if it were re-introduced from overseas. This was the case in Bangladesh, for example, which had previously eliminated smallpox until 1972 when it was brought back from across its border with India.

So lessons learnt are that if we want to eliminate COVID-19 from New Zealand, then we would need to extend our lockdown until no one in the country is infected. In the absence of a vaccine, this may take a lockdown of at least 12 -18 months.

Then once we have achieved this and to maintain our eradication status we would not allow anyone to enter New Zealand, ever, in case they would bring in COVID-19 from a world outside infected by COVID-19. (We would not have developed any natural herd immunity and would be susceptible to an imported infection.)

Smallpox was eradicated because all countries worked together with a unilateral strategy to eliminate smallpox.

The most worrisome of words routinely used by Jacinda Adern, Ashley Bloomfield and Shaun Hendy is the rhetoric around New Zealand's mission to eradicate COVID-19 in New Zealand .

This has no scientific validity and if we continue on this course to get our infection rates down to zero then our country will become bankrupt for no good reason.

University of Auckland modelling figures based on overseas data suggested that we would have up to 80,000 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus unless we had a total lockdown.

Australia and countries like Hong Kong have performed far better than New Zealand in terms of the reduction of active cases without a total lockdown and devastation of their economies .

The University of Auckland modelling figures which were based on overseas data were obviously wrong.

Modelling figures are sterile values and do not take into account underlying country-specific factors.

For example, New Zealand has the third-highest drink driving rates in the world, whereas Ireland has one of the lowest.

So given that both New Zealand and Ireland consume about the same amount of alcohol per capita, statistically this would suggest that New Zealanders are more negligent and irresponsible when it comes to drink driving.

The real reason for this difference is to do with population density and the number of public houses per square kilometre.

The Irish walk to the pub.

Using modelling data derived from overseas sources to determine the likely spread of COVID-19 in New Zealand without factoring in local social and demographic data is meaningless.

New York has a population density of 11,000 people per square kilometre while New Zealand has only 18 people per square kilometre, and Kaitaia has a population density of 9 people per square kilometre. The spread of COVID-19 will have a plethora of different variables country to country.

We need to use our own real time data to make qualified informed decisions.

What Jacinda Adern and Shaun Hendy should be modelling is what is the likely adverse effects of a continued lockdown on our existing appalling health statistics.

Our domestic violence statistics are a national shame and the police and domestic violence groups are seeing a dramatic increase in cases due to the lockdown.

We have the highest teen suicide rates in the developed world.

Every day one in five of our children goes to school hungry.

Every week sixteen people in New Zealand commit suicide.

Every year around 500 of our citizens die of Flu but we have never focused on eliminating the disease.

Based on the Government's intervention strategies and New Zealand's known COVID-19 case related mortality rates, this virus will have caused more economic damage, loss of livelihoods, increased suicides, disruption to our education system, inhuman treatment of our elderly and irreversible social changes than actual deaths to date "associated" with the virus.

We need to focus on facts not statistical modelling when it comes to determining the ongoing health and wellbeing of our citizens.

Sir Ray Avery

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ray Avery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 