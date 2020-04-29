Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Works Chair Urges Council To Freeze Rates, Cut Spending And Wages

Wednesday, 29 April 2020, 11:09 am
Article: Lois Williams - Local Democracy Reporter


The Kaikoura Council should not be even thinking about a rate increase this year - unless it is prepared to cut spending and wages, according to the council's Works and Services chairman, Derrick Millton.

Councillor Millton who runs farming and limeworks businesses, is a strong advocate of dissolving the council and amalgamating the district with Kaikoura's larger neighbours.

He said that option needed to go back on the table immediately, rather than have the council continue with a plan to share services with other councils.

"Sharing services is not going to be enough to get us through this downturn - we need to be reducing our expenditure immediately, to cope with the big drop in revenue we can expect."

Even if the government came through with the millions needed to modernise the council systems and digitise records, councillors could find themselves in a couple of years with a showy building stocked with managers and computers,, and no money to perform basic functions.

Government-funded "shovel-ready" projects were all very well, but would not deal to the looming drop in council income for its day-to-day services, he said.

"We won't be getting the usual revenue from building fees and business rates - ,that's a large chunk of our revenue gone, and a lot of other people will be pushing it to pay their rates as well.

"We are top heavy with managers for such a little council - I think we should look at staffing levels; pull back salaries by 20% and reduce councillors pay as well.

"We can't be asking the community to take all the pain, while the council sails on as usual," Mr Millton said.

He agreed with local government analyst Larry Mitchell who last week urged councils to "ättack their payrolls" to protect their financial position.

The council's CEO Angela Oosthuizen said in a media statement that council staff were relooking at the draft annual plan for 2020/21 to make any changes needed to lessen the impact on ratepayers.

Public consultation on the plan which sets budgets and rates, would be delayed until early in the second half of the year, she said.

"National advice to councils is being co-ordinated with a view to approving annual plans during June and July.
"Consultation may include plans to reach people who are not online, through leaflet drops and meetings."

The council would publicise community consultation and feedback through social media, the council website, the Kaikoura Star and noticeboards around town, Ms Oosthuizen said.

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 