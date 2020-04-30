Top Scoops

Conservation Board Begins Fence-mending With Iwi

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 3:56 pm
Article: Lois Williams - Local Democracy Reporter

The West Coast Tai Poutini Conservation Board has made a start on mending the rift between the board and its Maori members.

Chairman Keith Morfett says a workshop with a facilitator last Friday, held by video conference, brought all members together for the first time since December.

DOC called off the last scheduled meeting at the request of Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu, which had concerns about its stance on manawhenua issues and Treaty principles.

Dr Morfett said the workshop had gone well, but it was a first step, and board members were now trying to find a way forward.

No date had been set yet for a formal meeting, he said.

Following the stand-off, Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage commented that it was for the board to decide when and where to meet, and for DOC to support it.

