Transmission Gully project a 'circus', sections to be re-laid

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 10:09 am
Article: RNZ

The Transport Agency has admitted that sections of Wellington's billion-dollar project, Transmission Gully, need to be re-laid after an error.

It's another bump in the road after a number of delays on the 27km stretch of highway.

On Monday the agency said the completion date had been extended into next year, exceeding its current November deadline.

In a statement the Transport Agency confirmed to RNZ parts of the road will need to be removed and re-done.

"Process errors have occurred at isolated locations on Transmission Gully, the longest of which was 400m in length. The cost to remediate this is carried by the builder and is considered part of the construction process.

"A quality control process is in place to identify such errors, and a set construction method is used to remove and replace the material, which is recycled for use elsewhere on the project."

However, the Transport Agency was not able to specify the total length or the number of locations where the road needed replacing.

Contractors spoken to by RNZ described the whole job as a "circus".

They all said the problem was much bigger than the small sections of 400m the Transport Agency suggested.

One told RNZ they would drive past different sections of the road and see the same contractors ripping up the work they had done earlier in the day and starting over.

Another said in one zone 10 kilometres northbound and southbound - 20km in total - needing to be redone after failing a "compaction and moisture test". That amounted to more than a third of the 27km route.

One contractor also claimed that parts of road that had been laid correctly but had been damaged heavy trucks rolling over them daily. They said there was a 3km stretch that was one step away from being completed with chip seal, but most of it had gone corrugated and bumpy.

The mistake appeared to be in the laying of the road.

There are multiple layers underneath the asphalt you drive on, and if not correctly done the road will fail the necessary tests to get the sign off and has no chance of standing the test of time.

Below the asphalt, layers of rock are mixed together with smaller sand-like bits and a small amount of cement, which then gets compacted.

If the mix is too wet or gets moved around too much the small bits of fine rock and sand fall to the bottom making it hard to compact down properly, and problems arise if if asphalt gets laid on top of that.

Similar errors have been made on the Peka Peka expressway which is still being fixed with the taxpayers money.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford said the Transport Agency assured him they were committed to seeing the Transmission Gully project completed as quickly as possible.

In a statement he said, "While there will be an impact on the completion date because of Covid-19, they are still negotiating a new completion date and working through other issues with the contractors."

The Transport Agency has maintained the error was not widespread or unusual, and the cost would be covered by the builder.

"As with all projects, there is a robust quality assurance process at Transmission Gully which is in place to pick up these errors so that crews can remediate them."

The agency said it was confident the level of quality control and assurance on the project would ensure a high quality pavement.

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


