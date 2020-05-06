Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Basic Incomes Deserve Proper Thought

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 11:06 am
Article: Perce Harpham


On April 15 Newsroom carried an article by Susan St John headed:
"Universal basic income: be careful what you wish for"
and saying "Any universal basic income NZ implements would likely be far too low, helping all the wrong people and leaving those in desperate need even worse off. Adapting what we already have in place is a much safer approach"
Also "Less understood, is that a UBI is much, much more expensive than the welfare payments it replaces. High tax rates on earned income are needed to fund it."
And "The idea is to replace the mishmash of hard-to-access, highly means-tested or targeted benefits with a simple unconditional individual weekly payment for all. Sounds so simple and appealing".

Well, whatever the level something is better, much better, than nothing. I cannot see how any payment, no matter how low, can help all the wrong people and leave those in desperate need worse off.

I have always admired the work of Susan and the CPAG group she heads but I have worked on the 3 problems of Basic Income for a long time and think that her comments do not apply to what I wish for. The work that I and others have done has led to some insights which need much detailed work and refinement but which show that Basic Incomes are practical. They are simple and should be appealing.

The 3 problems of BIs are the level of the payments, the tax or taxes needed to pay for them and "how to get there from here".

First let us drop the "Universal" word. It leads too many people to think that all adults ought to have the same payment as Superannuitants. They then conclude, rightly, that this is unaffordable and so avoid thinking any further. Or else that Superannuitants incomes should be cut. Superannuitants are mostly beyond working age - particularly if their working life has been physically hard or demanding in other ways. So we should consider 3 different BIs, say, 0 to 18, 18 to 65, and 65 upwards. Some Child/teen benefits and superannuation are both currently funded and need some "tarting up" but the major new cost and change is needed for the adult 18 to 65 group.

Next, some people think that the adult rate ought to be a living wage. If this were so there would really be a problem for many people who might want to save the cost and hassle of going to work. The same would apply if the Adult BI were to be set at the minimum wage for a 40 hour week.
We need a tax-free Basic Income for adults which they will always get with no need for costly bureaucracies or any wealth, income or other restrictions. If your income suddenly disappears the first desperate need is for almost anything that will let you and your dependents continue to eat and try to find something more. The cost of looking for work, going to interviews, buying the paper etc is significant if you have no income.

The first guide to a sensible figure comes from considering the great "con-trick" in our Personal Income Tax system. This is a great example of the fact that all exemptions from taxes favour those who can use the exemptions. If you earn more you get more exemptions (gifts) from Government. Thus the rate is set at 33% on incomes above $70,000/yr but this is not charged on all the income. There is a lower rate of 10.5 % up to $14,000/yr. The exemption at that point saves the earner $3150/yr in taxes. There are more exemptions if you earn more. But it is only those who earn $70,000/yr and more who get all the exemptions. These exemptions total $9080/yr. And you still get $9080 /yr of exemptions if you earn $5,000,000/yr. If you have no income (such as a woman caring for children who is denied benefits because she has a working partner) the exemptions are worth nothing to them. How can this possibly be so in a country which likes to think that it is fair?

If Government gave everyone $9080/yr and charged 33% on ALL income then those on $70,000/yr and above would have exactly the same income after tax as at present. Those with no income would be $9080/yr better off. And everyone below $70,000/yr would be better off. Is this not "simple and appealing."

But as Susan says in her article "The idea is to replace the mishmash of hard-to-access, highly means-tested or targeted benefits with a simple unconditional individual weekly payment for all. " So we have to go a little further.

To get the required comparable data I am still using 2015/16 figures for my arithmetic. At that time the Basic Income for adults would need to be about $11,000/yr in order to replace most benefits for the adult group and retaining hardship allowances. The cost of this would be 31 billion/yr. But the extra income from charging 33% on all income would be 18bn/yr and the savings from replaced benefits with their accompanying bureaucracy would be about 6bn leaving 7bn to come from new or changed taxes. My choice, in the absence of better alternatives, would be a Resource Tax of 0.5% on the improved value of properties collected with local body rates just as regional levies. Simple to collect and hard to avoid. Also political suicide if not accompanied by a Basic Income such that some 70% of people are better off.

I will shortly publish a small book "Why are the Poor poor? But in the meantime my website - perce.harpham.nz - has several of my papers including discussion of the transition issues and the choice of tax. Also a great paper by Gail E Duncan showing that our present benefit system is in breach of our Human Rights legislation and our various international agreements. Scoop has published later papers by each of us.

Full marks to Grant Robertson for having the courage to say that he is thinking about Basic Incomes. I hope that many people will do so. Basic Incomes have the potential to transform our society. To include those who are at present the undeserving poor, those who get benefits with accompanying stigma and indignities as well as restrictions and surveillance akin to prisoners released on parole.


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Perce Harpham on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 