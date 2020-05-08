Civilized

They sailed out centuries ago to tame the godless savages

and teach them how to die by gunfire instead of spears

like proper Christian gentlemen.

They brought cages made of plague.

They brought cages made of bullets.

They brought cages made of words,

dead words, dead men's words.

And now the world is Civilized,

with proper Civilized chainsaws and drones

and proper Civilized doomsday weapons,

and the rainforests and our sexuality are Civilized

and dead.

And now we are all Civilized,

with hearts unable to feel

and eyes unable to see

and loins girded with chastity belts made of shame

and minds girded with chastity belts made of Hollywood.

With Instagram souls and Botox chakras

and clumsy crayon drawings of sex on Pornhub

and affordable streaming video services

that show your face getting stomped on

by any boot of your choosing.

With vision obscured by the words

of parent and preacher and teacher and news man

whose best guesses were only ever as good

as a newborn infant with psychosis and amnesia.

Do not stay here.

Do not stay in this cage.

Let your beasts uncivilize you.

Let your beasts summon great change.

Let your beasts release Pan.

Let your wolves howl asunder the lies of civilization

and the slander you've been fed about your own nature.

Let your raptors rip through the scales of doctrine and decency

that have been placed on your eyes by the civilizers.

Let your leviathans shape your deep waters

with their song.

Let your cicadas buzz your sex up your spine

and carry the refuse of civilization out your mouth

in a geyser of white light humility.

We are too big for cages.

We are stampedes in skin suits.

We are hurricanes with pants.

We are volcanos with vibrators.

We are a disaster waiting to happen.

A glorious,

unauthorized,

uncivilized,

uncivilizing disaster.

Prepare your beasts, beloved.

These bastards have no idea what's coming.

