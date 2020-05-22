Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Who is new National Party leader Todd Muller?

Friday, 22 May 2020, 2:37 pm
Article: RNZ

Until this week the name Todd Muller was unfamiliar to many. Today, he has stepped up to wrestle the leadership of the National Party from Simon Bridges. So who is he?

Todd Muller and his wife Michelle arriving at Parliament today before he won the leadership vote. Photo: Getty Images

The Bay of Plenty MP's expertise is a mix of agribusiness management with some of the country's highest profile companies, and behind the scenes parliamentary experience.

Before becoming an MP in his own right, Muller had a front row seat to the leadership of the country for three years, serving as executive assistant to then-Prime Minister Jim Bolger in his second term between 1994 and 1997.

After his first taste of politics Muller became an industrial relations manager for Zespri from 2001, then a general manager for their corporate and grower services, before taking the helm as chief executive of Apata Ltd, a Bay of Plenty post-harvest kiwifruit and avocado supplier.

Next he worked for Fonterra as local government and regional relations manager, and then as director of cooperative affairs, while also serving as director of the New Zealand Sustainable Business Council.

So what does Tauranga think of Todd Muller?

Muller was elected as a new MP for the Bay of Plenty in 2014, as part of the John Key-led government.

In his maiden speech in Parliament he presented himself as a family man, who represents the values of his community and hard work.

His earliest interest in politics grew from his parents expensive purchase of a 1978 World Book Encyclopedia, which enthralled him with the histories of American presidents.

"I devoured those books... it fired my imagination to such an extent, that I saw myself as a future United States president."

Closer to home, his grandparents Henry and Eileen Skidmore demonstrated to him the "power of deeds" to transform a community, during their almost 60 years as mayor and mayoress of Te Aroha.

"Family, faith and community were at the core of their lives. They demonstrated how selfless service not only enriches those who receive it, but for those who give it, enables a life that has distinct meaning," he said.

"I've always wanted to serve my community, and for me the vehicle for that service is the National Party. I believe the National party philosophy speaks to the aspirations of the families of the Bay of Plenty and the values of our country."

He pledged his focus in Parliament would be on building a society where people are rewarded for hard work, given opportunities for development, treated with respect in their old age, and where tough deterrents against crime provide personal security.

In April, Muller talked of a country where "hard choices" would be among the steps necessary to recover from the Covid-19 hit. And where many urbanites are not aware of the pressures farmers face.

He talked of an agricultural sector "feeling under siege, struggling to see how they could navigate an increasingly fraught regulatory environment," but that would be key to economic recovery.

"Our capacity to produce diverse food products be it dairy, meat, kiwifruit, wine at scale, with sublime quality assurance gives us a strong platform to build from."

Jim Bolger has backed Muller's bid for the National Party leadership, saying his former colleague's skills and knowledge - and in particular his agri-business know-how are invaluable.

"[He] worked in my office when I was prime minister, worked with me as a councillor on the university council at Waikato. He's a businessman of significant experience.

"Going forward the number one issue for New Zealand, in fact the world, is how do we get economies up growing again, employing people and producing goods. That's really where one has to say Todd's experience has been before he entered Parliament. He's been the agricultural, primary industries spokesman now for National."

Former National Party press secretary Ben Thomas has told RNZ that while Muller is "no Jacinda Ardern", he may be able to help the party recoup some voter confidence, by representing the party's traditionally perceived strength as "stronger economic managers".

RNZ political editor Jane Patterson said Muller has a low public profile, but is "smart and affable", and has been seen as working hard in his role as National' agriculture spokesman.

Former National Party MP for Tauranga, Bob Clarkson, said Muller had leadership potential, but was surprised he was stepping to the front spot so soon in his political career.

"There's not much to talk about Todd. We knew he might be a leader in the future but not this soon. He's a good guy, a good businessman. I think he'll do a good job if gets the post."

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? More>>

The Conversation: Are New Zealand's New COVID-19 Laws And Powers Really A Step Towards A Police State?

Reaction to the New Zealand government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown has ranged from high praise to criticism that its actions were illegal and its management chaotic. More>>


Keith Rankin: Universal Versus Targeted Assistance, A Muddled Dichotomy

The Commentariat There is a regular commentariat who appear on places such as 'The Panel' on Radio New Zealand (4pm on weekdays), and on panels on television shows such as Newshub Nation (TV3, weekends) and Q+A (TV1, Mondays). Generally, these panellists ... More>>

Jelena Gligorijevic: (Un)lawful Lockdown And Government Accountability

As the Government begins to ease the lockdown, serious questions remain about the lawfulness of these extraordinary measures. Parliament’s Epidemic Response Committee has indicated it will issue summonses for the production of legal advice about the ... More>>

Keith Rankin: Can Our Grandchildren Be Our Creditors?

'We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars from our children and grandchildren to get us through the Covid crisis…'. ( James Shaw in interview on Radio New Zealand's Nine to Noon, 23 April 2020) Debtors and Creditors Literally, for me to ... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Trans-Tasman Bubble, And The Future Of Airlines

As the epidemiologists keep on saying, a trans-Tasman bubble will require having in place beforehand a robust form of contact tracing, of tourists and locals alike - aided by some kind of phone app along the lines of Singapore’s TraceTogether ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 