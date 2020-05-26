Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Major Auckland Projects Face Budget Constraints Due To Covid-19

Tuesday, 26 May 2020, 10:51 am
Article: Steve Forbes - Local Democracy Reporter

Auckland Council development agency Panuku is reviewing a number of major projects due to a projected half-billion revenue loss because of coronavirus.

But the council-controlled organisation (CCO) will not say which projects might be affected.

Panuku currently has urban regeneration projects planned, or underway, in a number of Auckland suburbs, including Manukau, Old Papatoetoe, Onehunga, Panmure and Pukekohe.

It is one of the super city’s most powerful public entities and manages around $3 billion of land and buildings owned by the council.

Acting chief executive David Rankin said Panuku was working to understand the full impacts of Covid-19.

"At this stage it’s too early to predict, but we do expect that our planned projects and budgets will need to reduce overall, in line with the wider council budget," he said.

"As the council consults and then confirms its budget for the next financial year, we will have a better view of how and where we will need to revise timelines and activities."

The council will vote on Thursday to put a new, revised budget for 2020/2021 out to public consultation.

In a statement on Friday, Mayor Phil Goff said the council was predicting a shortfall of $550 million in revenue over the next financial year as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

"The reality is, we have less money coming in, so we have less money that we can spend on the city and less money to deliver the essential services that Aucklanders rely on."

The financial blow comes after a report, released in October 2019, said Panuku's plans for the Manukau area were at risk.

The report, by the head of Panuku’s portfolio management office, Martha Tong, said the Manukau Framework Plan, which sets out how Panuku plans to transform the Manukau area over the next 20 to 25 years, was endangered by uncertainty over progress with the Crown and Auckland Council’s "corporate office rationalisation".

The business case, which was signed off by Panuku in September, was expected to see capital expenditure of $89 million over the next nine years.

It said it would involve redeveloping underutilised property assets for housing and commercial development in Manukau, which would in turn attract visitors, business and investors.

"A softening property market is resulting in some development sites, where Panuku is seeking a development agreement of some kind, being delayed or failing to become unconditional.

"This is resulting in re-working of projects, with associated revision of timelines."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Steve Forbes - Local Democracy Reporter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? More>>

The Conversation: Are New Zealand's New COVID-19 Laws And Powers Really A Step Towards A Police State?

Reaction to the New Zealand government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown has ranged from high praise to criticism that its actions were illegal and its management chaotic. More>>


Keith Rankin: Universal Versus Targeted Assistance, A Muddled Dichotomy

The Commentariat There is a regular commentariat who appear on places such as 'The Panel' on Radio New Zealand (4pm on weekdays), and on panels on television shows such as Newshub Nation (TV3, weekends) and Q+A (TV1, Mondays). Generally, these panellists ... More>>

Jelena Gligorijevic: (Un)lawful Lockdown And Government Accountability

As the Government begins to ease the lockdown, serious questions remain about the lawfulness of these extraordinary measures. Parliament’s Epidemic Response Committee has indicated it will issue summonses for the production of legal advice about the ... More>>


Caitlin Johnstone: Do You Consent To The New Cold War?

The world's worst Putin puppet is escalating tensions with Russia even further, with the Trump administration looking at withdrawal from more nuclear treaties in the near future. In addition to planning on withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Trans-Tasman Bubble, And The Future Of Airlines

As the epidemiologists keep on saying, a trans-Tasman bubble will require having in place beforehand a robust form of contact tracing, of tourists and locals alike - aided by some kind of phone app along the lines of Singapore’s TraceTogether ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 