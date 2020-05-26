Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

National has a 'fresh start' and will run the ruler over all policies, Willis says

Tuesday, 26 May 2020, 11:25 am
Article: RNZ

National leader Todd Muller has wasted little time in reshuffling his caucus.

National Party MP Nicola Willis. Photo: RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

Among the more dramatic moves is the ascension of MP Nicola Willis, who leapt from number 45 to 14 on the party's list.

Willis, who lobbied to get Todd Muller the top job, also takes on the Housing and Urban Development portfolio from Judith Collins, and will continue to be the party's spokesperson on early childhood education.

She wouldn't go into detail on how the National Party's leadership spill unfolded when she spoke to Morning Report today.

"Look, the National Party has gone through a process in the last week where we as individual MPS have each cast our vote about the leadership we think New Zealand needs right now," Willis said.

The party had "united" behind Muller, she said.

"There's always a lot of speculation about these things, but I think you've got to understand the nature of caucus which is we've got 55 very strong-minded individuals, they make their own decisions.

Asked if she had been one of Muller's key supporters, Willis said: "Look, I have known Todd for a long time. I have huge admiration and respect for him, but respectfully ... I think the people listening to this interview are very interested in the significant issues New Zealand has in front of it."

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in
MP3 format.

She then changed topic to speak about her new portfolio, housing ownership and the RMA.

Asked if the leadership change was driven by self interest from MPs who saw their positions at risk due to poor polling, Willis said: "What this was driven by was the considered decision of each MP in our caucus about what New Zealand needs from its leadership right now".

Asked why former National leader Simon Bridges was not the man for the job, she said: "I personally want to take this opportunity to thank Simon for his service to National and to the country.

"He was doing a good job but events had occurred which I think made it challenging for him to get the cut through and to be listened to by New Zealanders."

National now had a "fresh start", she said.

The party would be "running the ruler" over all of its policies to consider if they were relevant in a post Covid-19 world, Willis said.

She said detailed policy announcements would be on the way in the following weeks and months.

Willis' new portfolio

Willis said there was "no doubt" the country needed more houses to be built - including state houses.

"We will be wanting to innovate, partnering with community housing providers to ensure we have housing models that deliver to the vulnerable.

"My focus in this role will be looking at what is actually going to deliver, what is doable, and how we get these houses built quickly. And if that means state houses being built, then I have no problem with that. Our approach is pragmatic, it is not ideological, it's about getting the best results for your dollar."

She would look at the KiwiBuild programme to see if anything could be kept from it.

Asked if National had failed when it came to housing during its last nine years in government, Willis said: "I'm quite comfortable saying that over the course of successive governments, New Zealand has underdone our housing supply".

The nub of the problem - supply - was repealing and replacing the Resource Management Act, she said.

First caucus meeting under new leadership

National Party MPs will have their first caucus meeting under new leader Muller this morning.

Muller, who ousted Bridges as leader on Friday, unveiled his caucus reshuffle yesterday.

The former deputy Paula Bennett dropped to number 13 and was replaced by Gerry Brownlee as campaign manager, while Bridges was not allocated a position as he took time out to "take stock".

Muller said the caucus was now focused on developing a plan to help the economy recover.

He said while the MPs were not completely going back to the drawing board, everything needed to be reassessed in the light of Covid-19.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? More>>

The Conversation: Are New Zealand's New COVID-19 Laws And Powers Really A Step Towards A Police State?

Reaction to the New Zealand government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown has ranged from high praise to criticism that its actions were illegal and its management chaotic. More>>


Keith Rankin: Universal Versus Targeted Assistance, A Muddled Dichotomy

The Commentariat There is a regular commentariat who appear on places such as 'The Panel' on Radio New Zealand (4pm on weekdays), and on panels on television shows such as Newshub Nation (TV3, weekends) and Q+A (TV1, Mondays). Generally, these panellists ... More>>

Jelena Gligorijevic: (Un)lawful Lockdown And Government Accountability

As the Government begins to ease the lockdown, serious questions remain about the lawfulness of these extraordinary measures. Parliament’s Epidemic Response Committee has indicated it will issue summonses for the production of legal advice about the ... More>>


Caitlin Johnstone: Do You Consent To The New Cold War?

The world's worst Putin puppet is escalating tensions with Russia even further, with the Trump administration looking at withdrawal from more nuclear treaties in the near future. In addition to planning on withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Trans-Tasman Bubble, And The Future Of Airlines

As the epidemiologists keep on saying, a trans-Tasman bubble will require having in place beforehand a robust form of contact tracing, of tourists and locals alike - aided by some kind of phone app along the lines of Singapore’s TraceTogether ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 