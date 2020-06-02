Winston Peters Calling For Move To Alert Level 1 After Protests

Thousands turned out in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch yesterday to protest against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

But the large gatherings have angered some politicians. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says the flouting of the Alert Level 2 rules at the marches has to be addressed by Cabinet today.

He says the breaching of mass gathering and social distancing rules should have resulted in prosecution for the organisers.

Peters has already publicised his difference of opinion with his Cabinet colleagues over the speed in which the country is moving alert levels.

He told political reporter Jo Moir that if police aren't going to enforce the rules then the country should move to Alert Level 1.

