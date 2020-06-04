Unconsented Barn Causes Headaches For Neighbours

Five people living in an unconsented, old barn are worrying neighbours who say the accommodation is unsafe and unsanitary.

A neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, said the structure on Wellington Street did not have a toilet or running water and those living there seemed to be using a makeshift long-drop or a chemical toilet in a caravan often parked on site.

“It’s concerning because we’re not allowed to build there because it floods, sometimes up to your armpits,” the neighbour said.

“If they’re using a long-drop that’s all going to come back up and potentially float down to my place, which is unsanitary and gross.”

The man said he had rung the Opotiki District Council several times about the barn, but nothing had changed.

After the council initially visited, the barn owner started to remove internal plumbing but then seemed to decide to put it all back up again. The neighbour said there was constant hammering from the site as the owner tried to make it habitable for the five people living there.

“Once it rains though he’ll be screwed because the water will come up to his armpits, its unsafe,” said the neighbour.

“It’s really unfair though because if he can build on the flood plain and council won’t stop him, why can’t I?”

Opotiki council planning and regulatory group manager Gerard McCormack said council staff visited the site shortly before lockdown and identified unconsented works and several breaches of the Building Act.

“We are working with the owner to resolve the issues and the owner has committed to either remove any unconsented building works or submit an application to rectify the breaches,” he said.

“If an application hasn’t been received and a follow-up inspection shows that the necessary works haven’t been carried out, we’ll continue with enforcement action.”

Mr McCormack said the council had received several calls from concerned neighbours and had given them an outline of council’s next steps.

“Our priority is to work with the landowner to ensure that any buildings are safe and legal,” he said.

“Our preference is to work in co-operation with landowners in the first instance to achieve that outcome and reserve enforcement powers as a last resort.

“In this instance, national lockdown meant timeframes had to be a little more flexible, but we will continue to work with the landowner to ensure the building is compliant as soon as possible.”

Opotiki News was unable to make contact with the owner of the barn. When staff visited the site last week there appeared to be no one around and no building work happening.

© Scoop Media