Two weeks since last new case of Covid-19 in New Zealand

Friday, 5 June 2020, 4:38 pm
Article: RNZ

New Zealand has marked 14 days of no new cases of Covid-19, with just one active case remaining.

*See all RNZ coverage of Covid-19

The total remains at 1504 confirmed and probable cases, and just one case remains active.

There was no media conference today. The Health Ministry said in a statement there have been no further deaths.

It said there had now been half a million registrations on the NZ Covid Tracer app.

"Reaching half a million registrations is a significant milestone and we continue to encourage as many people as possible to download the app. This will support our contact tracing efforts including when we move to Level 1."

The Ministry also said seven significant clusters - including the World Hereford Conference cluster - have closed.

The Hereford Conference cluster closed today.

About 400 people from 18 countries attended the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown from March 9 to 13.

It was the source of one New Zealand's biggest clusters of Covid-19 cases, with 39 people testing positive who were connected to the event.

Two of those who tested positive also went to Wanaka A&P show in March, an event attended by 40,000 people.

After attending the conference, people went on to travel to Auckland, Hawke's Bay and Wellington.

A cluster is considered to be closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods - 28 days - from the date when all cases have completed isolation.

