America Vs. China: Influence, Propaganda & COVID-19

BANGKOK, Thailand -- Southeast Asia is resisting the harsh U.S.-China

blame game over COVID-19, preferring to maintain financial links with

both, but Beijing appears to enjoy a better image among the region's

hearts and minds.

"Southeast Asian countries are standing on the sidelines of the

Washington-Beijing COVID-19 quarrel, not taking sides with one or the

other," Paul Chambers, an international affairs lecturer at Naresuan

University in northern Thailand, said in an interview.

"Given that China is the region's leading trading partner and provider

of new foreign investment, and China came out of the coronavirus

pandemic earlier than the U.S., Beijing has an edge over the

Washington right now.

"The continuing COVID-19 problems in the U.S. shows Southeast Asians

that the U.S. political system is not a good model for dealing with

the virus," Mr. Chambers said.

Southeast Asian countries often try to balance relations with the U.S.

and China to avoid endangering extensively interconnected business,

military and other links.

That balancing act can become lopsided.

Southeast Asian countries along the South China Sea have territorial

disputes with China which claims its resource-rich shipping lanes.

As a result, Southeast Asia is wary of any hostilities because

Washington also opposes Beijing's attempts to dominate the zone.

Arguing about COVID-19 would not help.

"While a minority of [Southeast Asian] countries might privately

concede that China covered up, delayed, and manipulated [COVID-19]

data -- and continues to do so -- even fewer are exercised about it,"

said Benjamin Zawacki, American author of "Thailand: Shifting Ground

Between the U.S. and a Rising China."

"Save arguably for Indonesia and Malaysia, most Southeast Asian

countries are either not democracies or not being governed

democratically.

"They are likely to view China's actions as understandable, relatable,

even laudable," Bangkok-based Mr. Zawacki said in an interview.

Tourists from China are also extremely valuable to Southeast Asia

which has developed elaborate tourism industries.

When China and other countries locked-down most international travel

to curb COVID-19, Southeast Asia's tourist-related businesses suffered

huge losses which continue to force closures and bankruptcies.

These countries now want to project a friendly, welcoming face, hoping

China's tourists will return soon.

The diplomatic brawl between the U.S. and China over COVID-19 did

spill over to Southeast Asia.

Newly arrived U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Michael DeSombre, a

political appointee, began the confrontation with a 700-word statement

on March 21.

"Chinese authorities actively censored and punished the brave Chinese

people who tried to tell the truth," DeSombre announced, referring to

China's Dr. Li Wenliang and others.

"Had these same authorities done the right thing and sounded the alarm

about this new disease, China -- and indeed the rest of the world,

including Thailand -- might have been spared the impact on our

populations.

"The Chinese people know their government is to blame for this

pandemic," DeSombre said.

China's embassy in Bangkok hit back on March 25.

"Michael George DeSombre, the U.S. Ambassador to Thailand,

deliberately used the novel coronavirus epidemic to smear and attack

China," wrote Chinese Embassy Counselor Yang Yang.

"Interestingly, on January 25, President Trump tweeted that 'China has

been working very hard to contain the coronavirus. The U.S. greatly

appreciates China's efforts and transparency'.

"Who on earth is lying?" Yang said.

Thailand instinctively stayed out of the diplomats' fight, apparently

hoping it would stop.

"Bullying" through diplomacy often turns off Southeast Asian countries

which publicly project harmony, compromise or indifference instead of

loud, embarrassing confrontation.

For example, President Trump's suspension of "support for the WHO

(World Health Organization) provides an opportunity for Beijing to

gain better global leadership status," Titipol Phakdeewanich,

political science dean at Ubon Ratchathani University in eastern

Thailand, said.

Southeast Asia has also been "focusing on the control of COVID-19,

rather than falling into the political game between Washington and

Beijing, partly because of the consideration of a post-COVID recession

in the global economy," Mr. Titipol said in an interview.

"Therefore, maintaining good relations with Washington and Beijing is crucial."

Among Southeast Asian countries, Cambodia and Laos have endorsed close

financial and diplomatic support from Beijing while welcoming

Washington's financial ties.

Harsh laws stifle citizens in Cambodia and Laos against criticizing

their leaders policies, anti-COVID efforts, and relations with the

U.S. and China.

The Philippines -- a U.S. treaty ally -- and Vietnam, Brunei, and

Malaysia have hot and cold relations with China, often disputing

rights to the South China Sea.

Tiny Singapore works closely with the U.S. on regional and military issues.

Thailand is a Major Non-NATO Ally, has no direct South China Sea

dispute, and enjoys China's diplomatic, economic and military support.

Thailand also benefits from massive U.S. military training exercises

several times a year, plus other lucrative links.

Early in the COVID crisis, Thailand's government and business sector

exported face masks to Wuhan, the initial nest of infection in China,

to lessen a dangerous shortage there.

China soon reciprocated by helping a suddenly needy Thailand.

"As many as 100,000 surgical masks, 20,000 test kits, 10,000 N95

respirators and 2,000 Personal Protective Equipment [units] were

handed over to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul" by China on

March 18, the Bangkok Post reported.

On May 26, China's consulate in northeast Thailand's Khon Kaen donated

an additional 100,000 masks to Provincial Governor Somsak Changtrakul

in a public ceremony.

Even though the U.S. also provided Thailand with medical assistance,

research and supplies, Beijing's "mask diplomacy" with Bangkok

appeared to be highlighted more.

"Once China sent us the genomic sequencing of the COVID-19 virus, our

labs moved quickly to develop in-house testing procedures," wrote

upmarket Bumrungrad Hospital's COVID-19 Command Center head, Dr.

Korpong Rookkaphan, in an advertisement to attract customers.

Southeast Asians meanwhile are keeping their eyes on China's ability

to more pour money into their countries through aid, loans and

investment.

For the first time, China's investment applications in Thailand during

2019 beat Japan's -- signaling four times more money than the Japanese

were planning to bring, reportedly $8.4 billion from Chinese.

Before COVID hit, Bangkok was hoping that splash of cash would help

nullify a smoldering U.S.-China trade war.

Other Southeast Asian countries are also vying for China's financial

interest because the Chinese can bring high-tech industrial

development to upgrade the region's ability to produce automobiles,

advanced computers, medical equipment and drugs, farm products,

robots, planes, fuel, chemicals, weaponry and Internet monitoring and

commerce.

"In Southeast Asia for example, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand

have been more appreciative and accepting than Vietnam, Indonesia and

Singapore, highlighting divergent interest and views towards China,"

wrote Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University Political Science Professor

Thitinan Pongsudhirak.

A continuation of loans from China also ensures some Southeast Asian

countries must remain polite toward Beijing.

"Land-locked Laos has taken a $5.9 billion loan from China's

Export-Import Bank [in 2016] for railway construction over five years

until 2021, when construction is planned for completion," linking the

southern Chinese city Kunming with Vientiane, capital of Laos, Mr.

Thitinan said.

In 2018, that loan amount was "more than half of the GDP of Laos,

which holds only 30 percent of the company that was set up to carry

out the concession."

That North-South Economic Corridor was to continue south to Bangkok.

Other Chinese-financed, planned transportation routes include an Upper

East-West Economic Corridor to go from southeast Myanmar, across

central Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, and reach the South China Sea.

An almost parallel Lower East-West Economic Corridor would run from

Myanmar through Bangkok and into southern Cambodia and Vietnam,

emerging through Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnamese coast.

One of the first post-coronavirus boosts from China would be to

Southeast Asia's financially crippled airlines.

Seats would suddenly be filled with mainland Chinese tourists anxious

to travel again.

"There were 57 million mutual visitors between China and ASEAN (the

Association of Southeast Asian Nations) last year [in 2018] and nearly

4,000 flights shuttle between ASEAN and Chinese cities every week,"

boasted China's Ambassador to ASEAN, Huang Xilian, in 2019.

Indicative of that interconnectedness, ASEAN plus China, Japan and

South Korea agreed in April to set up a joint fund to deal with

COVID-19.

Washington's biggest victory over Beijing's influence in Southeast

Asia came after Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong seized power in 1949.

America demonized Mao's country as evil communists obsessed with

toppling the region's regimes.

That U.S. grip on much of Southeast Asia weakened when Vietnam,

Cambodia and Laos fought America in nationalistic, communist wars

until all three achieved victory, and included for a while the

domestic policies of Indonesia which tilted toward China until a

U.S.-backed coup in Jakarta.

