Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

America Vs. China: Influence, Propaganda & COVID-19

Monday, 8 June 2020, 12:17 pm
Article: Richard S. Ehrlich

BANGKOK, Thailand -- Southeast Asia is resisting the harsh U.S.-China
blame game over COVID-19, preferring to maintain financial links with
both, but Beijing appears to enjoy a better image among the region's
hearts and minds.

"Southeast Asian countries are standing on the sidelines of the
Washington-Beijing COVID-19 quarrel, not taking sides with one or the
other," Paul Chambers, an international affairs lecturer at Naresuan
University in northern Thailand, said in an interview.

"Given that China is the region's leading trading partner and provider
of new foreign investment, and China came out of the coronavirus
pandemic earlier than the U.S., Beijing has an edge over the
Washington right now.

"The continuing COVID-19 problems in the U.S. shows Southeast Asians
that the U.S. political system is not a good model for dealing with
the virus," Mr. Chambers said.

Southeast Asian countries often try to balance relations with the U.S.
and China to avoid endangering extensively interconnected business,
military and other links.

That balancing act can become lopsided.

Southeast Asian countries along the South China Sea have territorial
disputes with China which claims its resource-rich shipping lanes.

As a result, Southeast Asia is wary of any hostilities because
Washington also opposes Beijing's attempts to dominate the zone.

Arguing about COVID-19 would not help.

"While a minority of [Southeast Asian] countries might privately
concede that China covered up, delayed, and manipulated [COVID-19]
data -- and continues to do so -- even fewer are exercised about it,"
said Benjamin Zawacki, American author of "Thailand: Shifting Ground
Between the U.S. and a Rising China."

"Save arguably for Indonesia and Malaysia, most Southeast Asian
countries are either not democracies or not being governed
democratically.

"They are likely to view China's actions as understandable, relatable,
even laudable," Bangkok-based Mr. Zawacki said in an interview.

Tourists from China are also extremely valuable to Southeast Asia
which has developed elaborate tourism industries.

When China and other countries locked-down most international travel
to curb COVID-19, Southeast Asia's tourist-related businesses suffered
huge losses which continue to force closures and bankruptcies.

These countries now want to project a friendly, welcoming face, hoping
China's tourists will return soon.

The diplomatic brawl between the U.S. and China over COVID-19 did
spill over to Southeast Asia.

Newly arrived U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Michael DeSombre, a
political appointee, began the confrontation with a 700-word statement
on March 21.

"Chinese authorities actively censored and punished the brave Chinese
people who tried to tell the truth," DeSombre announced, referring to
China's Dr. Li Wenliang and others.

"Had these same authorities done the right thing and sounded the alarm
about this new disease, China -- and indeed the rest of the world,
including Thailand -- might have been spared the impact on our
populations.

"The Chinese people know their government is to blame for this
pandemic," DeSombre said.

China's embassy in Bangkok hit back on March 25.

"Michael George DeSombre, the U.S. Ambassador to Thailand,
deliberately used the novel coronavirus epidemic to smear and attack
China," wrote Chinese Embassy Counselor Yang Yang.

"Interestingly, on January 25, President Trump tweeted that 'China has
been working very hard to contain the coronavirus. The U.S. greatly
appreciates China's efforts and transparency'.

"Who on earth is lying?" Yang said.

Thailand instinctively stayed out of the diplomats' fight, apparently
hoping it would stop.

"Bullying" through diplomacy often turns off Southeast Asian countries
which publicly project harmony, compromise or indifference instead of
loud, embarrassing confrontation.

For example, President Trump's suspension of "support for the WHO
(World Health Organization) provides an opportunity for Beijing to
gain better global leadership status," Titipol Phakdeewanich,
political science dean at Ubon Ratchathani University in eastern
Thailand, said.

Southeast Asia has also been "focusing on the control of COVID-19,
rather than falling into the political game between Washington and
Beijing, partly because of the consideration of a post-COVID recession
in the global economy," Mr. Titipol said in an interview.

"Therefore, maintaining good relations with Washington and Beijing is crucial."

Among Southeast Asian countries, Cambodia and Laos have endorsed close
financial and diplomatic support from Beijing while welcoming
Washington's financial ties.

Harsh laws stifle citizens in Cambodia and Laos against criticizing
their leaders policies, anti-COVID efforts, and relations with the
U.S. and China.

The Philippines -- a U.S. treaty ally -- and Vietnam, Brunei, and
Malaysia have hot and cold relations with China, often disputing
rights to the South China Sea.

Tiny Singapore works closely with the U.S. on regional and military issues.

Thailand is a Major Non-NATO Ally, has no direct South China Sea
dispute, and enjoys China's diplomatic, economic and military support.

Thailand also benefits from massive U.S. military training exercises
several times a year, plus other lucrative links.

Early in the COVID crisis, Thailand's government and business sector
exported face masks to Wuhan, the initial nest of infection in China,
to lessen a dangerous shortage there.

China soon reciprocated by helping a suddenly needy Thailand.

"As many as 100,000 surgical masks, 20,000 test kits, 10,000 N95
respirators and 2,000 Personal Protective Equipment [units] were
handed over to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul" by China on
March 18, the Bangkok Post reported.

On May 26, China's consulate in northeast Thailand's Khon Kaen donated
an additional 100,000 masks to Provincial Governor Somsak Changtrakul
in a public ceremony.

Even though the U.S. also provided Thailand with medical assistance,
research and supplies, Beijing's "mask diplomacy" with Bangkok
appeared to be highlighted more.

"Once China sent us the genomic sequencing of the COVID-19 virus, our
labs moved quickly to develop in-house testing procedures," wrote
upmarket Bumrungrad Hospital's COVID-19 Command Center head, Dr.
Korpong Rookkaphan, in an advertisement to attract customers.

Southeast Asians meanwhile are keeping their eyes on China's ability
to more pour money into their countries through aid, loans and
investment.

For the first time, China's investment applications in Thailand during
2019 beat Japan's -- signaling four times more money than the Japanese
were planning to bring, reportedly $8.4 billion from Chinese.

Before COVID hit, Bangkok was hoping that splash of cash would help
nullify a smoldering U.S.-China trade war.

Other Southeast Asian countries are also vying for China's financial
interest because the Chinese can bring high-tech industrial
development to upgrade the region's ability to produce automobiles,
advanced computers, medical equipment and drugs, farm products,
robots, planes, fuel, chemicals, weaponry and Internet monitoring and
commerce.

"In Southeast Asia for example, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand
have been more appreciative and accepting than Vietnam, Indonesia and
Singapore, highlighting divergent interest and views towards China,"
wrote Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University Political Science Professor
Thitinan Pongsudhirak.

A continuation of loans from China also ensures some Southeast Asian
countries must remain polite toward Beijing.

"Land-locked Laos has taken a $5.9 billion loan from China's
Export-Import Bank [in 2016] for railway construction over five years
until 2021, when construction is planned for completion," linking the
southern Chinese city Kunming with Vientiane, capital of Laos, Mr.
Thitinan said.

In 2018, that loan amount was "more than half of the GDP of Laos,
which holds only 30 percent of the company that was set up to carry
out the concession."

That North-South Economic Corridor was to continue south to Bangkok.

Other Chinese-financed, planned transportation routes include an Upper
East-West Economic Corridor to go from southeast Myanmar, across
central Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, and reach the South China Sea.

An almost parallel Lower East-West Economic Corridor would run from
Myanmar through Bangkok and into southern Cambodia and Vietnam,
emerging through Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnamese coast.

One of the first post-coronavirus boosts from China would be to
Southeast Asia's financially crippled airlines.

Seats would suddenly be filled with mainland Chinese tourists anxious
to travel again.

"There were 57 million mutual visitors between China and ASEAN (the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations) last year [in 2018] and nearly
4,000 flights shuttle between ASEAN and Chinese cities every week,"
boasted China's Ambassador to ASEAN, Huang Xilian, in 2019.

Indicative of that interconnectedness, ASEAN plus China, Japan and
South Korea agreed in April to set up a joint fund to deal with
COVID-19.

Washington's biggest victory over Beijing's influence in Southeast
Asia came after Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong seized power in 1949.

America demonized Mao's country as evil communists obsessed with
toppling the region's regimes.

That U.S. grip on much of Southeast Asia weakened when Vietnam,
Cambodia and Laos fought America in nationalistic, communist wars
until all three achieved victory, and included for a while the
domestic policies of Indonesia which tilted toward China until a
U.S.-backed coup in Jakarta.

***

Richard S. Ehrlich is a Bangkok-based journalist from San Francisco,
California, reporting news from Asia since 1978 and winner of Columbia
University's Foreign Correspondent's Award. He co-authored three
nonfiction books about Thailand including "Chronicle of Thailand:
Headline News Since 1946," "60 Stories of Royal Lineage," and "'Hello
My Big Big Honey!' Love Letters to Bangkok Bar Girls and Their
Revealing Interviews,"
https://www.amazon.com/Hello-Big-Honey-Revealing-Interviews/dp/1717006418
Mr. Ehrlich also contributed to the chapter "Ceremonies and Regalia"
in a nonfiction book published in English and Thai titled "King
Bhumibol Adulyadej, A Life's Work: Thailand's Monarchy in
Perspective."

Mr. Ehrlich's book "Sheila Carfenders, Doctor Mask & President Akimbo"
portrays a 22-year-old American female mental patient who is abducted
to Asia by her abusive San Francisco psychiatrist.
https://www.amazon.com/Sheila-Carfenders-Doctor-President-Akimbo/dp/1973789353/

His new nonfiction book "Rituals. Killers. Wars. & Sex. ~ Tibet,
India, Nepal, Laos, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka & New York" is
available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086Y7D48L

His online sites are:

https://asia-correspondent.tumblr.com

https://flickr.com/photos/animists/albums

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Richard S. Ehrlich on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? More>>

The Conversation: Are New Zealand's New COVID-19 Laws And Powers Really A Step Towards A Police State?

Reaction to the New Zealand government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown has ranged from high praise to criticism that its actions were illegal and its management chaotic. More>>


Keith Rankin: Universal Versus Targeted Assistance, A Muddled Dichotomy

The Commentariat There is a regular commentariat who appear on places such as 'The Panel' on Radio New Zealand (4pm on weekdays), and on panels on television shows such as Newshub Nation (TV3, weekends) and Q+A (TV1, Mondays). Generally, these panellists ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Do You Consent To The New Cold War?

The world's worst Putin puppet is escalating tensions with Russia even further, with the Trump administration looking at withdrawal from more nuclear treaties in the near future. In addition to planning on withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 