Palestinian, Indigenous And Black Lives Matter

Tuesday, 9 June 2020, 1:43 pm
Article: Dr Gideon Polya

Dear fellow humanitarian,

Palestinian lives matter. Indigenous lives matter. Black lives matter. The 8 minutes 46 seconds murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis cops has prompted huge “Black Lives Matter” demonstrations in the US and thence in the UK, Western Europe and Australia (where 434 Indigenous Australian have died in police custody since 1991). Largely ignored by Zionist-subverted Mainstream media is the violent Apartheid Israeli killing of 10,000 of its Occupied Palestinian Subjects since 2000 and large-scale, Shin Bet-derived Israeli training of US cops in deadly restraint techniques, including the deadly “knee on neck” and “knee on chest” procedures used to kill George Floyd.

One can deeply appreciate the indignation of “Black Lives Matter” demonstrators, but the lack of social distancing in these mass demonstrations is very likely to lead to a spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths, most notably in the US and UK where gross failure by the respective criminal governments has already lead to appalling mass mortality. “Covid-19 deaths per million of population” is 0.1 (Kerala), 0.3 (Hong Kong), 0.3 (Taiwan), 0.8 (Occupied Palestine), 3 (China), 4 (New Zealand), 4 (Australia), 4 (Singapore), 5 (South Korea) and 7 (Japan) versus 32 (Apartheid Israel), 205 (Canada), 340 (US), 597 (UK) and 44-828 (Western Europe).

One could attribute the excellent outcome for egregiously Apartheid Israeli-impoverished Occupied Palestine (0.8) to great practical social empathy - as in poor but altruistic Kerala (0.1) - and, paradoxically, to being violently sealed off by Israeli Apartheid from the Covid-19-infected World (52) and from greedily neoliberal and racist Apartheid Israel (32). However the Occupied Palestinian outcome could have been 8 times better but for horrendous imposed poverty – the GDP per capita is a deadly $3,000 for the Occupied Palestinian Territory (West Bank and the Gaza Concentration Camp) versus $42,000 for war criminal Occupier Apartheid Israel.

Largely ignored by mendacious, Zionist-subverted and US-beholden Western Mainstream media is the large-scale Apartheid Israeli killing of Indigenous Palestinians of the Occupied Palestinian Territory who have been in highly abusive and deadly custody for 53 years under the heel of serial war criminal and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel. “Annual deaths in custody per million of population” this century is 1.5 (unarmed Black Americans killed by cops), 30 (Indigenous Australians killed in custody) and 110 (Occupied Palestinians violently killed by Apartheid Israeli armed forces and police). Yet a Google Search for the phrase “Black lives matter” yields 55,000,000 results whereas a Google Search for “Palestinian lives matter” yields only 27,000 results i.e. over 2,000 times fewer results for an 80-fold worse atrocity on a per capita basis.

Indigenous Australian-killing Apartheid Australia (circa 100,000 avoidable Indigenous Australian deaths from imposed deprivation since 2000) is second only to Black-depriving and Black-killing Apartheid America as a supporter of grossly human rights-abusing and Indigenous Palestinian-killing Apartheid Israel (circa 100,000 avoidable Occupied Indigenous Palestinian deaths from imposed deprivation since 2000). These Apartheid states urgently require de-Nazification and invite comprehensive, international Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against them, their leaders and their supporters as were successfully applied by the World against neo-Nazi Apartheid South Africa (for details and documentation see Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israelis train US killer cops – Black, Indigenous and Palestinian lives matter”, Countercurrents, 8 June 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/06/apartheid-israelis-train-us-killer-cops-black-indigenous-and-palestinian-lives-matter/ ).

Yours sincerely, Dr Gideon Polya, Melbourne, Australia.

