Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Black Lives Matter

Tuesday, 9 June 2020, 3:22 pm
Article: Foundation Against Islamophobia and Racism

By Azad Khan

The killing of George Floyd happened in the United States, but this could have just about happened anywhere in the world.

The cold blooded murder of George Floyd once again highlights the racism and the risk that people of color, muslims and ethnic communities face in their daily lives,

As Muslims we must remain committed to fighting discriminationt in all its shape and form, be it Institutional racism, Islamophobia, far right extremism or anti-semitism said Azad Khan, spokesperson of Foundation Against Islamophobia and Racism.

Our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace and Blessings upon him) taught us we are all equal. In his famous last sermon 1400 years ago he categorically stated that Arabs have no superiority over non- Arabs and whites have no superiority over blacks.

I on behalf of Foundation Against Islamophobia and Racism (FAIR) and the muslim community condemn the senseless killing of George Floyd.

I fully support all peaceful protests and actions globally, but especially in the USA in the aftermath of the horrific and daylight murder of George Floyd and countless others throughout the history by the authorities.

We as a nation had a rude awakening with the murder of 51 innocent people in Christchurch on March 15th, 2019. Let us pray that America finally starts to act in this issue, and this tragic death is their wake up call.

The killing of George Floyd also highlights the risk of arming police especially those harboring white supremacist and extreme right views. This is an opportune time to also address the trialing of the armed police response in New Zealand. This was a knee jerk reaction by the New Zealand Police to advance their own agenda without proper consultation with key stakeholders.

The massacre of March 15th is no justification to arm the police. Arming the police is only going to further marginalize our minority and disenfranchised communities. They will be at even further risk of being targeted and meeting the same fate as George Floyd.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Foundation Against Islamophobia and Racism on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? More>>

The Conversation: Are New Zealand's New COVID-19 Laws And Powers Really A Step Towards A Police State?

Reaction to the New Zealand government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown has ranged from high praise to criticism that its actions were illegal and its management chaotic. More>>


Keith Rankin: Universal Versus Targeted Assistance, A Muddled Dichotomy

The Commentariat There is a regular commentariat who appear on places such as 'The Panel' on Radio New Zealand (4pm on weekdays), and on panels on television shows such as Newshub Nation (TV3, weekends) and Q+A (TV1, Mondays). Generally, these panellists ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Do You Consent To The New Cold War?

The world's worst Putin puppet is escalating tensions with Russia even further, with the Trump administration looking at withdrawal from more nuclear treaties in the near future. In addition to planning on withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 