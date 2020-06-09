Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

No new cases of Covid-19 for 18th day, but stricter border measures in place - Bloomfield

Tuesday, 9 June 2020, 4:07 pm
Article: RNZ

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on the first day of alert level 1.

Missed the update? Watch it back here:

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the 18th day since New Zealand last reported a new case of Covid-19, on 22 May.

"We are confident we have eliminated community transmission of the virus here in New Zealand," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at the briefing today.

Bloomfield said there was worry of a new case after two siblings in Auckland were tested - one came back negative, one was a weak positive. Further testing showed a negative result, however.

Yesterday the Health Ministry declared the final remaining active case in New Zealand had now recovered, and there were no new cases.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday also announced the country was ready to move to alert level 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, New Zealand has reported 1504 confirmed and probable cases. Of these, 1482 have recovered and 22 have died.

Dr Bloomfield said restrictions at the border had increased, because incoming travellers posed a bigger risk of infection as restrictions domestically eased.

He said people in managed isolation would from today not be allowed to apply for exemptions to attend funerals and tangihanga.

They would still be able to apply for leave on compassionate grounds to be with a small group of people before or after the event.

"We need to keep Covid-19 out to keep our domestic economy operating as freely as possible," Bloomfield said.

Those applying for exemptions for leave from managed isolation could only be with a small group of "between five and 10" people, he said.

He advised people to begin the exemption process before they landed in New Zealand.

Bloomfield said changes at the borders were "watertight" and "airtight" for those coming in via air or water.

He said people coming in through the borders would not be allowed to attend events with a large number of people now that the country is in alert level 1.

"We have done the hard mahi here. Our work has paid off," Bloomfield said, adding that there was still a pandemic "raging beyond our shores".

He said there would be new cases of Covid-19 in the future and all people at the border were being tested whether they had symptoms or not.

The ministry was prepared for any new cases that might still be onshore, he said.

Earlier, professor of public health at Otago University Nick Wilson said while it was a fantastic achievement for New Zealand, he would still like to see some improvements to the government's response.

"The gaps are; wearing masks at the border and on incoming aircraft and at airports and also with our contact tracing - it is still far from state of the art," he said.

New Zealand's last hospitalised patient told RNZ's First Up of battling Covid-19 in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital for more than two months.

Lilian Su'a, 55, spent four weeks in intensive care, some of that on a ventilator, and even though she returned home doctors said it would take months for her to fully recover.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? More>>

The Conversation: Are New Zealand's New COVID-19 Laws And Powers Really A Step Towards A Police State?

Reaction to the New Zealand government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown has ranged from high praise to criticism that its actions were illegal and its management chaotic. More>>


Keith Rankin: Universal Versus Targeted Assistance, A Muddled Dichotomy

The Commentariat There is a regular commentariat who appear on places such as 'The Panel' on Radio New Zealand (4pm on weekdays), and on panels on television shows such as Newshub Nation (TV3, weekends) and Q+A (TV1, Mondays). Generally, these panellists ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Do You Consent To The New Cold War?

The world's worst Putin puppet is escalating tensions with Russia even further, with the Trump administration looking at withdrawal from more nuclear treaties in the near future. In addition to planning on withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 