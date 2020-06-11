Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

National backtracks on 'Strike Force Raptor' police unit plans

Thursday, 11 June 2020, 10:21 am
Article: RNZ

National is distancing itself from its controversial Strike Force Raptor proposal, saying it would not direct the police to set up such a unit if elected.

Some members of New South Wales Police's Strike Force Raptor team, with gang members' jackets. Photo: NSW Police

The Opposition party made headlines in November when it proposed an elite police squad be formed to target and harass gang members, taking a zero tolerance approach to all offences, no matter how minor.

Then-leader Simon Bridges strongly endorsed the idea - which was modelled on a unit in New South Wales - calling it "devastatingly effective", but criminologists and former detectives said the plan had not worked in Australia.

RNZ understands some National MPs were uncomfortable with the proposal at the time, fearing it could unfairly target Māori.

Asked whether new leader Todd Muller would advocate for the Strike Force Raptor proposal, a party spokesperson told RNZ all policies were under review.

"Any changes or new policies will be announced in the coming weeks."

But, speaking to RNZ on Wednesday night, National police spokesperson Brett Hudson confirmed the party, if elected, would not direct the police to set up a specialist unit akin to Strike Force Raptor.

"I wouldn't step too far over the line to be seen to be directing police on how they deal with their operational procedures and models. The police commissioner has that responsibility."

Asked whether National would abandon the idea altogether, Hudson sought to distance himself from the proposal.

"It's not really about whether you have a specialised unit. It certainly isn't about a name," Hudson said.

"I'm not sure that it was ever envisaged that we would have a unit that would be called [Strike Force Raptor] or anything similar to that."

A media release issued by Hudson on 26 November was titled: "Strike Force Raptor Unit proposed to tackle gangs".

The party's law and order discussion document asked members: "Should National create a specialist unit within the police which has similar powers and proactive approaches to Strike Force Raptor?"

Hudson said National would ensure the police were properly funded to suppress gang crime and violence.

"It's about making sure that we're tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime, and that police are properly resourced to be able to deal with that."

The party would also take a broader "social investment" approach to help prevent people from turning to crime in the first place, Hudson said.

National had intended to release a specific "Gang Action Plan" before the election, but that now looks likely to be rolled into a broader suite of justice policies.

"It is far more than simply the harder policing line of dealing with behaviour that's happening now, which we do need to do," Hudson said.

"But it's also looking at how can we help New Zealanders avoid that lifestyle in the first place. And how can we help those who want to exit it?"

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.

With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>

Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 