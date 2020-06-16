NZ Inks First Ever Digital Economy Trade Deal - Foundation Laid Well!

· Digital trade is growing exponentially, creating ample opportunities for New Zealanders.

· With some opining that global trade rules might not have matched digital trade’s extraordinary growth, NZ’s recently signed first trade agreement - DEPA can be a true milestone.

· The agreement is likely to come into effect before year-end, offering hoard of opportunities in the emerging model of digital trade.

Facilitating virtuous trade and creating an effective framework for the digital economy is perhaps one of the key elements of progress for New Zealand’s business in 21st century, especially in a post COVID-19 world, with the country setting a classic example to have flattened the curve.

According to the New Zealand Productivity Commission:

Notably, 12 June 2020 has been inked as historically important in the trade history of New Zealand. The country ultimately signed its first-ever trade agreement that focuses on concerns exclusively related to the digital economy, with Singapore and Chile- The Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA).

Interestingly marking the “new normal” of the world today, thanks to COVID-19 ramifications, the agreement was signed at an online ceremony, using e-signatures.

Unveiling DEPA - A Milestone for NZ’s Digital Trade

The agreement was signed after negotiations were largely concluded in January. Since then, the agreement underwent legal authentication, and was prepped for the Parliamentary Treaty Examination procedure before the deal was finally sealed.

DEPA will no doubt assist NZ exporters, while SMEs will take benefit of prospects that arise out of digital trade / e-commerce. It is a new initiative with small trade-dependent countries of Singapore and Chile that match thinking with NZ on many trade policies issues.

DEPA intends to complement WTO negotiations on e-commerce and build on the digital economy work underway within the OECD and other international forums.

The parties are optimistic on the Agreement generating new ideas and approaches that can be further used by members in WTO negotiations, as well as countries negotiating free trade agreements and digital trade work, along with engaging in the international digital economy.

After considering a range of emerging digital economy issues and subject areas, the Agreement aims to:

· Facilitate seamless end-to-end digital trade- which includes developing secure digital identities, e-invoicing, paperless trade, fintech and e-payments

· Enable trusted data flows- personal data protection, expand access to open government data, enable cross border data flows, facilitate data innovation and regulatory sandboxes

· Build trust in digital systems- promote AI, online consumer protection, SMEs cooperation and digital inclusivity

DEPA will be a living agreement, and its membership has the scope to grow and include other WTO members that are able to meet its standards, making it an open plurilateral agreement.

Why is DEPA Important to NZ?

While discussing the importance of DEPA to NZ, one cannot possibly miss out on the apt timing of inking the Agreement- a COVID-19 world wherein considerable disruption to international trade and supply chains has wreaked havoc on businesses. The pandemic has well accentuated the significance of digital trade and related tools, making it apparent that the economy needs to persistently prosper and recoup promptly from it.

Currently, NZ has embarked on a trade recovery after winning the war with coronavirus, significant milestone for which it is garnering global acknowledgement and appreciation.

Moreover, digital technology can be a great aid to SMEs overcoming the challenges of scale and distance to enter global markets and eventually accelerate growth, support greater participation by women, M?ori, and rural communities by helping spread the benefits of trade across communities and regions.

The digital economy is also a prospect for the country to maintain diversification of exports and further build up its buoyancy to potential national and international shocks.

Enhanced convenience, lower prices, more choice and better information are other potential attributes of the Agreement that can benefit consumers.

Bottomline

Undoubtedly, DEPA can truly assist NZ’s COVID-19 recovery strategy, contributing to a revitalisation of its trade architecture. The Agreement is a profound example of how NZ is an emerging model for other countries in progressing its trade strategies.

After PM Jacinda Ardern won hearts for sailing the country well across the pandemic, Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker has joined the bandwagon, garnering appreciation for making DEPA a reality.

5 Mortgage and Home Loan Updates from Kiwi Banks

New Zealand, one of the most successful economies to flatten the curve, is shaping back, being virus free for around three weeks now.

Banks have shunned down rates to historical lows as their way of providing value to customers.

Lower borrowing rates is likely to offer additional ease to financial concerns, while it is making housing market highly competitive.

According to a recent report published by Fitch Ratings, New Zealand's NZD 271 billion residential mortgage market has specified unique loan characteristics and macro-prudential measures that underpin the sound performance of overall housing market.

With a mix of housing types, from standalone buildings on a block of land to attached townhouses and apartments, New Zealand offers it all. Moreover, the process for buying a property is extremely organised and well-regulated to ensure a fair process for each side involved. Besides, all major banks offer home loans and home insurance that is calculated on a ‘sum insured’ basis.

Let us cast an eye on 5 Mortgage and Home Loan Updates from New Zealand Banks, that you should not miss, starting with the unique features of the market-

Unique Features of NZ Mortgage Markets

A predominant feature of New Zealand’s residential mortgage market is the use of short-term fixed-interest rate periods. More than 80% banks’ residential mortgage portfolios consist of loans which typically offer a fixed-interest period (minimum six months, maximum five years), reverting to variable rate when the term expires.

While, Australian mortgage market is characterized by floating rate regime.

Lenders compete on interest rates, evident in relatively high rate of refinancing (averaging ~ 15% per annum), whereas borrowers who elect to refinance with another lender typically do so when the fixed-rate period expires, as early prepayment causes an early prepayment charge.

Fitch Ratings opines that the sound performance of NZ prime mortgages and growth in non-bank lending is catalyzed by RBNZ that has imposed strict limits on high loan-to-value (LVR) lending to address household vulnerability to economic shocks, coupled with stressed serviceability calculations.

No doubt, Central Bank’s recent decision to scrap LVR restrictions on new mortgage seems to be saviour for many first home buyers.

Central Bank’s Directives To Prop Up Housing Market

RBNZ is using an NZD 60 billion bond-purchase program to lower wholesale interest rates to back the NZ economy amid coronavirus volatility.

While RBNZ has been urging retail banks to lower mortgage rates, it expects them to transmit that stimulus to general public via lower borrowing costs to encourage spending and bolster the housing market.

Record Low Mortgage Interest Rates- Pandemic Relief?

In March, house prices at the low end of the market were growing quite sharply, where first-time home buyers are usually found to be extremely active. However, higher prices were not good news for these buyers, and NZ banks had an answer to this.

Owing to COVID-19, financial markets across the globe have been working more effectively. Economic downturn caused by the pandemic translates into difficult times for bank customers. New Zealand banks felt obliged to help customers manage home loans and took the route of slashing interest rates to record lows to aid New Zealanders with home ownership.

For instance, ASB and Kiwibank slashed mortgage rates to a record low of under 3% in an attempt to heal the extraordinarily stressful time for Kiwis- marking a new record low for major banks in New Zealand.

Double-Edged Sword- Rate Cut Benefits Customers But Insinuates Price War?

In volatile times, banks slash rates as a way of providing value to customers wherein they have the option to pay off their loan faster or keep that money in their pockets, which comes as a cold comfort for Kiwis.

Low rates are expected to help borrowers, especially first-time home buyers navigate through what experts are calling a looming Global Virus Crisis (GVC).

There is another side to the story- New Zealand currently seems to be witnessing a very competitive banking environment in the housing market. Even when banks are helping customers, they are attracting people away from other banks hinting upon a price war as the race to match rates prevails.

Kiwibank’s Latest Major Move to Shake up Home Loan Market

After banks dropped their fixed rates due to cuts to the Official Cash Rate (OCR), the state-owned Kiwibank cut its floating mortgage rate/ variable loan rates by 100 basis points from its 4.40 % rate to the new level of 3.40 %- a major move that can possibly shake up the NZ home loan market as the rate seems much more competitive with fixed rates.

Most major banks are proposing floating home loan rates close to 4.44 % or 4.45 %.

Furthermore, Kiwibank has shunned the revolving home loan rate from 4.45 % to 3.45 %, business variable loan rate will fall from 6.5 % to 5.5 %, business revolving to 6.75 % and business overdraft rate from 8.5 % to 7.5 %.

The bank believes that this move will conserve home loan and business banking consumers close to NZD 20 million.

Bottomline

Putting more money back in the pockets of consumers will empower debt repayments, and further assist the wider economy as it recoups from restrictions cast by the pandemic. However, first home buyers are being urged to stay cautious with a looming recession and job cuts, while global vaccine developments are keeping macro-level nervousness intact. But there also stands the unique opportunity to enter the market sooner than expected in the low interest regime for the ones with a secure job.

