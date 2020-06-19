One of two police officers shot in West Auckland dies from injuries

One of the two police officers who was shot during a routine traffic stop in West Auckland this morning has died.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed at a media conference this afternoon the officer had died and said it was "absolutely devastating" news.

"This is a shocking situation, this is the worst news police and their families can receive.

"The incident points to the real risk our officers face as they go about their jobs every day, staff safety and welfare are our absolute priority and our whole organisation is in a state of shock as a result of this event."

The second officer who was shot is in a serious condition in hospital after the incident that happened at around 10.30am on Reynella Drive in Massey.

Coster said it was a routine stop and there was nothing to indicate that this job was out of the ordinary. The officers were not carrying firearms.

He said police in Auckland will be armed while the hunt is on for the offender who fled the scene this morning. Coster was unable to provide any further details about the offender.

A member of the public was also hit by a vehicle after police performed the traffic stop and suffered minor injuries.

The offender has fled the scene in a vehicle and police say they have a large presence and are actively searching for the offender.

Today's death is the first police fatality in the line of duty since 2009.

Auckland Transport is asking people to stay clear of the area around Don Buck Rd, Waimumu Rd, Hewlitt Rd and Triangle Rd.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the fatal shooting was devastating news.

"To lose a police officer is to lose someone working for all of us, but also a family member, someone's loved one and friend. My condolences go to them and to their police whānau."

Police Minister Stuart Nash said he had spoken to the Police Commissioner this morning to ensure that he and his senior commanders had all the resources they needed to respond.

"The officers' families and colleagues also need all the support they can get. This will take a toll on them in the days and weeks ahead.

"I want to thank those who were first on the scene to help and acknowledge the health professionals who worked to treat the officers."

