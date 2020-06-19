Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

One of two police officers shot in West Auckland dies from injuries

Friday, 19 June 2020, 2:20 pm
Article: RNZ

One of the two police officers who was shot during a routine traffic stop in West Auckland this morning has died.

Watch Police Commissioner Andrew Coster's media conference here:

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed at a media conference this afternoon the officer had died and said it was "absolutely devastating" news.

"This is a shocking situation, this is the worst news police and their families can receive.

"The incident points to the real risk our officers face as they go about their jobs every day, staff safety and welfare are our absolute priority and our whole organisation is in a state of shock as a result of this event."

The second officer who was shot is in a serious condition in hospital after the incident that happened at around 10.30am on Reynella Drive in Massey.

Coster said it was a routine stop and there was nothing to indicate that this job was out of the ordinary. The officers were not carrying firearms.

Photo: RNZ / Vinay Ranchhod

He said police in Auckland will be armed while the hunt is on for the offender who fled the scene this morning. Coster was unable to provide any further details about the offender.

A member of the public was also hit by a vehicle after police performed the traffic stop and suffered minor injuries.

The offender has fled the scene in a vehicle and police say they have a large presence and are actively searching for the offender.

Today's death is the first police fatality in the line of duty since 2009.

Auckland Transport is asking people to stay clear of the area around Don Buck Rd, Waimumu Rd, Hewlitt Rd and Triangle Rd.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the fatal shooting was devastating news.

"To lose a police officer is to lose someone working for all of us, but also a family member, someone's loved one and friend. My condolences go to them and to their police whānau."

Police Minister Stuart Nash said he had spoken to the Police Commissioner this morning to ensure that he and his senior commanders had all the resources they needed to respond.

"The officers' families and colleagues also need all the support they can get. This will take a toll on them in the days and weeks ahead.

"I want to thank those who were first on the scene to help and acknowledge the health professionals who worked to treat the officers."

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.

With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>

Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 