Man arrested after trying to grab child's hand in South Auckland

Police have arrested a man after a child was allegedly grabbed on their way to school yesterday in Favona in the South Auckland suburb of Māngere.

Photo: 123RF

A 21-year-old man has been charged with assault and will appear in court tomorrow.

Detective senior sergeant Tom Gollan reassured the community that this was an isolated incident.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and we want to reassure the community that there is no wider risk."

He said it caused some concern in the community and thanked the public for help.

© Scoop Media