Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Paul Goldsmith admits to blunder in criticism of Green Party's pledge

Monday, 29 June 2020, 11:05 am
Article: RNZ

National Party finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith has admitted to getting his facts wrong in a media release critical of the Green Party's pledge to transform the welfare system.

Photo: RNZ /Dom Thomas

Yesterday, the Green Party unveiled its election promise to tackle poverty and ensure a payment of at least $325 a week for anyone not in full time work, financed by taxing the wealthy more.

The policy proposed taxing those who had a net wealth of more than $1m or $2m at 1 percent and 2 percent, respectively, on money that was over and above that amount.

Goldsmith subsequently put out a release stating that a wealth tax would be "particularly severe". In it, he used the example of a business owner who had a house worth $1 million and a business worth $1m paying "$40,000 a year for the 2 percent wealth tax".

However, the policy outlined that taxing would only occur on wealth that was over the $1m threshold, and would also take into consideration mortgages as well as shared ownership.

Goldsmith defended himself on Morning Report, saying the policy was vague on the thresholds.

"Right at the very bottom [of the documents], there was a table that made the point that what they're talking about is a tax of over $1 million.

"I quite frankly admit I got it wrong ... but when you look at the details in the press statement and all the policy documents it's not clear as to where the threshold came through.

"I was moving in a fast-paced environment, trying to respond."

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in
MP3 format.

He said that regardless of the blunder, it did not change their opposition to the policy.

"[The policy] will affect typically older New Zealanders who have saved but also small business owners who we need to be investing to create jobs and it'll impact farmers of course and the whole lot of New Zealanders.

"Our simple view is that at a time when our economy is going down, we don't need more taxes."

There had been significant increases in welfare benefits over the past couple of years, he said. "Every society wants to be able to help those in need the most, and the best way to do that is to create jobs and provide jobs for people to work and those jobs require investment."

"What we're not clear on is to what extent the Labour Party want to do the same, and that's what we'll be asking over the next few weeks."

Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern told Morning Report that they would be bringing out their own policy ahead of the elections.

She said the Greens' policy made some "heroic assumptions".

"It's notoriously difficult to make assumptions about revenue but I think there are some fairly heroic assumptions in that policy."

Asked whether she would support a wealth tax in principle, she said: "This is not my policy, we will have our own and I imagine it will look very different to that one."

'We will be fighting for it tooth and nail'

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson told Morning Report the policy was not something they were willing to give up on in favour of another coalition government, but it was too early to speak about bottom-line policies.

"We will be fighting for it tooth and nail."

Two new tax brackets would also be introduced, for those earning more than $100,000 and $150,000.

She said the increased tax proposal wouldn't hurt those facing job insecurity or redundancies in the face of the impacts of Covid-19.

"It's only going to affect 6 percent in terms of the wealth tax ... they are not going to be lining up for food with that 1 percent taken away.

"I think that's brave, I think we have needed to understand we should be asking for people with wealth to chip in more, because we have enough here for everyone to be living dignified lives."

As for older people or retirees who had assets but lacked cash, they could defer payments, Davidson said.

"We understand that many older people may have a home, for example, worth more than $1m and it is paid off, they don't have a mortgage, but perhaps they're living on Super or perhaps they're moving to a retirement home and wish to put their home into a trust, you can defer payments.

"The trust also is liable for a wealth tax, but again, it is shared among all beneficiaries and trustees, so again only if each individual has more than $1m net wealth worth than we are asking them to chip in at 1 percent over and above that $1m."

Davidson said KiwiSaver savings would also be included in the net wealth accumulation.

"We hope to see less incentive for using houses as merely tradable commodities, and start to see investments into more productive and sustainable industries and trades."

Davidson said the policy was a good start on what the welfare expert advisory group had recommended.

"It goes further in a lot of ways, which is why we've added top-up payments to sole parents, and top payments for people with more than one child as well."

Voluntary stay-at-home parents who had employed partners could also qualify for the scheme, but only if their partner earned up to a certain amount, Davidson said.

"So with the abatement rates we have worked out, say your partner could work full-time minimum wage and abatement at 30 percent above, so up to $756 thereabouts is what your partner could continue to earn and you are still guaranteed minimum income."

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors ... More>>

Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.

With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>

Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 