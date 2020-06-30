Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Beachfront Residents Left In Dark Over Erosion Plan

Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 4:12 pm
Article: Aaron van Delden - Local Democracy Reporter

Surging tides eroded several metres of land in front of three Wainui properties last September. Photo: Paul Rickard / The Gisborne Herald - single use only

Wainui residents feel left in the dark over Gisborne District Council’s management of erosion at the beachside settlement.

The council has retrospectively applied for a three-year resource consent for the rock wall it built after big seas eroded several metres of land in front of 22, 24 and 26 Pare Street last September, prompting the temporary evacuation of those properties.

The consent application was heard by independent planning commissioner Alan Watson at the council yesterday.

Mr Watson’s decision is reserved, but he said the consent would be granted, it was just a matter of deliberating on its conditions.

Earlier in the day, the commissioner heard from residents who supported the consent application but felt uninformed over the council’s approach to managing coastal erosion at Wainui.

Shane McGhie, the council’s principal consent planner, said the Wainui Beach Erosion Management Strategy was updated in 2012, but the event last September was a trigger for the strategy to be reviewed.

Evidence presented at the hearing showed a consultant’s report regarding a potential review was due to be lodged today, with a decision to proceed with the review then up to councillors.

That was news to Pare Street residents at the hearing, including those who helped update the erosion management strategy in 2012.

Mr McGhie said the three-year term for the rock wall’s consent was partly sought on the basis the review to thrash out a longer term solution would take place in the interim.

Planning consultant Todd Whittaker, acting on behalf of the consenting authority, said it was clear the residents expected the council to be proactive in its management of coastal erosion at Wainui.

They wanted certainty over council policy and practice, Mr Whittaker said.

Pare Street residents told yesterday’s hearing they supported the rock wall but wanted it extended.

The wall was put in front of the three homes that lost land to the sea last year, with adjacent beachfront properties left relying on stone-filled gabion baskets to prevent the surf from undermining their land.

There were also concerns about “end effects” — sand accretion and erosion at either side of the rock wall.

Mr Watson encouraged property owners to keep lobbying the council to carry out necessary protection works, with climate change now a reality.

“There really is a need for council officers and submitters to come together, because you’re dealing with a common issue,” he said.

Mr Watson also recommended the council nominate a staff member to be the point of contact for erosion-affected Wainui residents.

Otherwise, the council risked becoming “a faceless authority”.

“A lot of councils seem to have this idea that people can ring into a helpline or the like, and you get a recorded voice on the phone and they take your complaint or concern on board, but it seems to me (coastal erosion) is quite a specialised area.”

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors ... More>>

Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.

With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>

Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 