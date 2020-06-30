Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Kerikeri Residents Lose Faith In Council’s Latest ETA For New Wastewater Treatment Plant Completion

Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 4:22 pm
Article: Susan Botting - Local Democracy Reporter

Angry Kerikeri residents say they have no faith their town’s new $27 million wastewater treatment plant will be working by January.

“We were told by Far North District Council we would have reticulated sewerage to our properties by the end of 2017,” Jane Johnston, Kerikeri Residents and Ratepayers Association president said.

There had been ongoing updates on that since then, none of which had happened, Johnston said.

“There have been ongoing delays that are affecting the Kerikeri economy.”

In August last year, the Northern Advocate reported the plant was to have been completed by December 2019. By December FNDC said the plant was to be completed in April 2020. Its latest forecast now has the plant due to be finished by the end of September.

The Northern Advocate also reported in the same article that Kerikeri households and businesses were expected to be able to connect to the scheme by July this year. By December FNDC said this would happen in September. January instead is now the latest forecast.

The plant’s project delivery performance was part of an update in FNDC chief executive Shaun Davidson’s report to the council’s Thursday 25 June meeting.

This showed the plant red-carded on all five project plan performance target indicators. It failed to achieve across all targets including project completion status, the scope for the project growing, its rates of progress and costs tracking.

Andy Finch, FNDC general manager infrastructure and asset management, said performance on those indicators was not unexpected for a project of the plant’s size.

The indicators and their milestones had been set up at the start of the project. There had been a lot of changes since.

Indicators presented to the meeting presented a ‘fairly pessimistic’ view of what would be a successful project.

“I don’t think this metric does it any justice,” Finch told councillors.

The report said the scope of the project had expanded due to design issues because the contract had been let without ‘issued for construction’ drawings. These are detailed design drawings integral to assessing exactly what work is to be involved in a contract.

There were also significant impacts on the project’s completion schedule from addressing health and safety compliance issues identified through project risk assessment.

Johnston said delays had meant continuation of trucking some of Kerikeri’s sewage to Kaikohe for processing.

They had potentially impacted on the area’s water quality as people held off upgrading septic tanks in expectation of being able to go onto a reticulated wastewater system.

Development was affected, sometimes illogically. Residential subdivisions in the new areas to be brought into the scheme could not go ahead whilst those in areas outside the scheme did happen.

FNDC said the new plant will triple the amount of wastewater treated by the town’s existing Shepherd Road plant. In December last year it said this plant was due to be shut down in October.

The council said the new scheme will serve all properties already connected to Kerikeri‘s wastewater system plus 350 new properties currently on septic tanks. It will also have capacity to serve 400 further properties and is designed for expansion to provide for further growth.

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors ... More>>

Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.

With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>

Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 