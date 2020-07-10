Covid-19 privacy leak: Michael Woodhouse says he received emails from Michelle Boag

National MP and health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse has confirmed he was also the recipient of patient details from former National Party president Michelle Boag

National MP Michael Woodhouse says he received emails from Michelle Boag with patient details. Photo: RNZ

In a statement, he said he received four unsolicited emails from Boag between 21 and 25 June.

"While not the same information that is the subject of the inquiry led by Michael Heron QC, [they were] similar in so far as it contained patient details," Woodhouse said.

"Michelle told me she received this information through her role with the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust and I was led to believe it was circulating among a number of other health agencies.

"I recognised that the information in those emails was private so I did not share it with anyone else and I subsequently deleted them."

Woodhouse said he has contacted Heron about the emails and will cooperate with the inquiry.

Woodhouse said Boag is not the source of any previous information released to him in relation to the government's Covid-19 response.

Before the source of the leak was revealed, Woodhouse said it was "unconscionable and unacceptable that those suffering from the incredibly dangerous virus now have to suffer further with their private details being leaked".

The revelation comes after his colleague Hamish Walker announced on Wednesday he wouldn't be seeking re-election this year after he passed on private Covid-19 patient details to the media.

Boag was his source as well and in a statement this morning she said she's resigned from being a National Party member.

She said the last few days have underscored the unhealthy relationship she's developed with politics.

"For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal life to supporting the party that for me has always represented the ultimate Kiwi values of hard work, reward for effort, self-reliance and compassion. Unfortunately this passion has put me on a self-destructive path," Boag said.

"This was confirmed for me as I wrote to Michael Heron QC last night to advise him that towards the end of June I had sent several emails to Michael Woodhouse comprising notification of a small number of then new Covid-19 cases.

"My decisions to share this information were wrong, driven by my distorted view that providing that information would help the National Party to hold the Government to account. In fact it was harmful, not helpful, and it is time that the National Party and I parted ways," she said.

"I have become an unhelpful distraction in the current political environment. I apologise to all those who have been collateral damage in my quest, both inside and outside the Party and I deeply regret my actions,'' Boag said.

"I hope my resignation will allow the Party to get on with its vital task of setting out its pathway for New Zealand's future in the upcoming General Election. The governance and direction of New Zealand, its economic stewardship and the wellbeing of all New Zealanders is the most important issue right now."

She said right now, her "task is to assist the investigation being carried out by Michael Heron QC and face the consequences of my actions".

On Wednesday Hamish Walker wrote to the National Party board saying he wouldn't be seeking re-election in the Southland electorate at the September election after confessing he had leaked private details to three media outlets, including RNZ.

National Party leader Todd Muller supported the decision and said Walker's behaviour went completely against the party's values.

Asked yesterday whether he had asked all his MPs if they'd received any of the information Walker did, he said he hadn't asked them.

© Scoop Media