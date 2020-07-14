Adrian Maidment Cartoon: Judith
Gordon Campbell: On Why We Shouldn’t Be Pushed Into Re-Opening Our Borders
I believe in yesterday as much as Paul McCartney, but it was bemusing to see the amount of media attention lavished last week on the pandemic-related musings by former government science adviser Sir Peter Gluckman, former Prime Minister Helen Clark ... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines
For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors ... More>>
Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.
With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>
Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President
Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>
The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising
The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>
Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face
Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>
Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office
For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>
Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation
The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>