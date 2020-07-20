Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Tertiary enrolments rise as job opportunities fall

Monday, 20 July 2020, 11:01 am
Article: RNZ

There are early signs the Covid-19 pandemic will bring a surge of enrolments for universities and polytechnics.

Manukau Institute of Technology chief executive Gus Gilmore says they have had about 650 more mid-year enrolments than at the same time last year. Photo: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly

Victoria University and Manukau Institute of Technology have reported hundreds more mid-year enrolments than normal as job opportunities dry up because of the pandemic's impact on the economy.

Both institutions say the average age of the new students is higher than normal and the enrolments are skewed toward postgraduate qualifications, trades, and nursing.

The vice-chancellor of Victoria University, Grant Guilford, said it received hundreds more mid-year applications than usual.

"That's flowed through to close to 700 more enrolments than we had last year, or close to double what we had last year."

Guilford said 550 of the students received fees scholarships the university was offering to people affected by the pandemic.

Historically, enrolments increased whenever unemployment increased, he said.

"When the economy starts to drop off, jobs start to become more difficult to hold on to, people tend to particularly turn to the humanities and social sciences and the commerce faculties in that situation. So that's where we're expecting to see the biggest lift and it seems to be playing out this year as well."

There were already signs that next year's enrolments would be higher too, Guilford said.

Manukau Institute of Technology chief executive Gus Gilmore said it had about 650 more mid-year enrolments than at the same time last year.

"Our semester two enrolments are tracking currently 60 percent up on last year and a lot of that growth is in the trades area. Engineering, digital technologies and nursing are all showing strong growth," he said.

"We're seeing an older age profile coming through the applications where the 26 to 35-year-olds and 36 to 45 are showing really strong increases."

Many of the students had lost their jobs and needed to retrain, and many were benefiting from the government's recent decision to make some trades training fees-free from this month, Gilmore said.

The chief executive of Canterbury's institute of technology, Ara, Tony Gray, said its enrolments were about 5 or 6 percent higher than normal, but he was expecting more enrolments throughout the year.

"There are a whole range of other things that are coming into play. I don't think we've seen yet the full context of the targeted training and apprenticeship funds that have been released, and I don't think we've seen the full impact of what's happening from an economic point of view either."

AUT vice-chancellor Derek McCormack said its domestic enrolments were about 150 students lower than at the same time last year, but the gap had been closing steadily this week.

It was not yet experiencing a pandemic-influenced jump in enrolments, McCormack said.

"It might be a bit of a lag phase as people think through what they are doing as some jobs now start to become non-viable, some companies down-sizing after they've gone through a period of wage subsidy," he said.

"I think we might see that happening perhaps in the first semester next year rather than right now."

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Dunne Speaks: It's Time For Matariki Day

The period of Matariki, the celebration of the Māori New Year, which began earlier this week, is being celebrated increasingly as an important national event. While many other countries have their own form of New Year celebrations, Matariki is uniquely ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Shouldn’t Be Pushed Into Re-Opening Our Borders

I believe in yesterday as much as Paul McCartney, but it was bemusing to see the amount of media attention lavished last week on the pandemic-related musings by former government science adviser Sir Peter Gluckman, former Prime Minister Helen Clark ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors ... More>>

Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.

With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 